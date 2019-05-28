Global Payments and Total System Services agree to multibillion-dollar merger: Sources

Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.China Economyread more
Shares in Asia were higher in Tuesday morning trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump continuing his visit to Japan.Asia Marketsread more
Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.Politicsread more
The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.Autosread more
Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.Politicsread more
The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...Politicsread more
Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.Health and Scienceread more
Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...Politicsread more
BNY Mellon's Alicia Levine believes Wall Street is making a big mistake when it comes to the trade war.Futures Nowread more
Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."Politicsread more
Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...Technologyread more
Payment technology companies Global Payments and Total System Services have agreed on a stock merger of equals, sources told CNBC's David Faber.
An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday morning U.S. time, according to a tweet by Faber.
— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.