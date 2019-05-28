Global Payments and Total System Services agree to multibillion-dollar merger: Sources

Skip Navigation
China indicates it'll never give in to US demands to change its...

Beijing says American complaints about its economy compel China to damage "core interests." In other words: That's not up for negotiation.

Stocks in Asia rise as Trump continues Japan visit on hopes of a...

Shares in Asia were higher in Tuesday morning trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump continuing his visit to Japan.

House members face challenge in trying to scrap a key piece of...

Lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions could be tough, in part because the move is expected to benefit high earners.

Fiat Chrysler and Renault propose merger to form world's third...

The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.

Biden eyes San Francisco fundraising tour, setting up...

Biden is getting ready to head to California's Bay Area for a fundraising tour that will include stops in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

British royal family to play a big role in Trump's upcoming visit...

The president's previous trip to the U.K. in 2018 featured just one event with Queen Elizabeth II. This time around, members of the royal family will participate in nine...

Measles infected nearly every child in the US — until a vaccine...

Measles infected almost every American child before a vaccine was introduced in 1963. Now some parents are refusing to vaccinate their kids.

Supreme Court could tip its hand on Roe v. Wade by taking Indiana...

Two laws limiting abortions passed in Indiana in 2016 and signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence, now the vice president, are ready for review. The justices on Thursday met in a...

Worst may be yet to come for markets as trade war tensions...

BNY Mellon's Alicia Levine believes Wall Street is making a big mistake when it comes to the trade war.

Trump says he hopes to announce a trade deal with Japan soon

Trump calls the US trade imbalance with Japan "unbelievably large."

The hot trend in smartphones? Not buying a new one

Smartphone users in Singapore, the U.K. and China told CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" that foldable smartphones are "very strange," "super bulky," and expensive compared to the...

Governments have poured $5 billion into buying out flood-prone...

Buyouts have been getting more expensive, with many of the costliest coming in the last decade after strong storms pounded heavily populated coastal states such as Texas, New...

Tech

Global Payments and Total System Services agree to multibillion-dollar merger: Sources

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Payment technology companies Global Payments and Total System Services have agreed on a stock merger of equals, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday morning U.S. time, according to a tweet by Faber.

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.