Impossible Whopper boosted Burger King traffic by 18%, report says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The combined business would be owned 50/50 between shareholders of FCA and Groupe Renault.Autosread more
CNBC's Jon Fortt and Mike Isaac from The New York Times discuss Softbank, Uber and more.Fortt Knoxread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Six S&P 500 sectors now sport similar or higher dividend yields than the U.S. 10-year Treasury, and some experts like what they see in the groups.Trading Nationread more
Citi cut its forecast for Apple's earnings as the U.S. trade war with China will further hurt iPhone sales in the second half of the year.Investingread more
Burger King locations testing the Impossible Whopper saw traffic outperform national averages by 18.5%, according to a new report.Restaurantsread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a 19-month low Tuesday as trade fears weighed on the U.S. economic growth outlook.Bondsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump claims that tariffs have meant China is paying billions of dollars. Economists say that isn't the case.US Economyread more
Wall Street analysts were feeling underwhelmed by the plant-based meat substitute maker following the big pop in the stock.Marketsread more
Upstart payment firms have attracted big corporate clients and billions of dollars in venture capital money.Technologyread more
While McDonald's is waiting to jump into plant-based meat substitutes, Burger King is reaping the rewards for taking the plunge.
On April 1, the Restaurant Brands International chain announced it was testing a vegetarian friendly version of its Whopper, made with the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger. Before the month ended, Burger King said it would launch the product nationwide later this year. It has since brought the Impossible Whopper to three more cities.
Locations in Burger King's test market St. Louis outperformed the chain's national foot traffic average by 18.5% in April, according to a report from inMarket inSights released Thursday. The firm analyzed location data from mobile apps for March — before the Impossible Whopper started testing — and April.
Locations in the city attracted 16.75% higher foot traffic in April than the previous month's average for all U.S. Burger Kings. Outside of St. Louis, stores elsewhere in the U.S. saw foot traffic decrease by 1.75% compared to March's average number of visits, the researcher said.
Burger King has seen slowing same-store sales growth. During its first quarter, the chain reported same-store sales growth of 2.2%, down from 3.8% a year earlier. The lure of the Impossible Whopper could change that.
Burger King wasn't immediately available to comment on the report.
"These next generation plant-based alternatives are in position to disrupt the meat category in a similar fashion that plant-based milks disrupted dairy and energy drinks disrupted caffeinated beverages," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane wrote in a research note published Tuesday about Impossible Foods' chief rival Beyond Meat.
Impossible Foods, the maker of the plant-based Impossible Burger, raised $300 million in its latest funding round. While the Food and Drug Administration only recently approved its key ingredient for retail sale, the company has focused on introducing the product to customers by selling to restaurants like Red Robin and Qdoba.
Impossible has struggled to meet soaring demand for its patties but is increasing the number of hours and employees at its Oakland, California, plant. The company also recently announced that it is working with Little Caesars to put a plant-based sausage on the chain's pizza.
Meanwhile, Beyond Meat has seen its shares surge 218% since it went public at the start of the month. On Tuesday, Beyond Meat said it signed a deal with Zandbergen World's Finest Meat to make its plant-based meat products at a Dutch facility, which is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2020.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.