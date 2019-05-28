Increasing tariffs on China will likely hurt US growth, says Nomura

Raising tariffs on all Chinese goods that enter American borders will likely hurt U.S. economic growth, which has already shown signs of slowing in recent months, according to Japanese financial firm Nomura.

President Donald Trump has claimed on several occasions that the U.S. has collected billions of dollars in tariffs paid by the Chinese, which partly contributed to the strong American economy. But Nomura's chief U.S. economist, Lewis Alexander, said on Tuesday that the net impact of the tariff fight is likely negative for the America.

Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated earlier this month, when Trump announced an increase in tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. He also threatened to apply 25% tariffs on the remaining imports from China worth around $300 billion.

Beijing retaliated by raising levies on $60 billion worth of American products.

Alexander said there's evidence that tariffs collected by U.S. government are being paid by American firms and consumers, rather than the Chinese. "And frankly, on net, it's likely to be a drag on U.S. growth rather than neutral," he told CNBC at the Nomura Investment Forum Asia in Singapore.

The continued tariff fight between the U.S. and China — the world's two largest economies — come at a time when the American economy is "clearly slowing," the economist said. He added that "the biggest thing" that will affect U.S. economic growth and decisions by the Federal Reserve is how trade developments affect business confidence and investments in the coming months.