Cramer: For the first time in my career, I'm rooting for yields to rise to calm the stock market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The biggest buyers during this bull market are now selling

Typically, the public is considered the "crowd" in markets, buying the most at the top and selling the least at the bottom. That's changing.

Marketsread more

The phrase China is using now that could mean the trade war will...

The biggest Chinese newspaper made a warning to the U.S. using a phrase it only used twice in history, both of which involved full-on wars.

Marketsread more

Mueller reveals why he didn't clear Trump in special counsel...

Special counsel Robert Mueller says: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

Politicsread more

Dow slides more than 200 points as yields fall on worries about...

Stocks fell as bond yields declined again, triggering concerns about the economic outlook.

US Marketsread more

Scary pattern forming in stock chart may be sign of another move...

The stock sell off accelerated Wednesday as major indices broke key technical levels, and a worrisome pattern formed in the S&P 500 chart.

Market Insiderread more

Apparel retailers Canada Goose, Abercrombie & Fitch, others are...

A handful of poor earnings reports and the threat of 25% tariffs on clothing imported from China is causing some retailers' stocks to take a beating.

Retailread more

The bond market recession signal may be a false positive

The nature of this yield curve inversion may make it not the recession indicator it has been in the past, claims equity strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Marketsread more

Forget Mueller: Our pants are still down on election security

Blaming Facebook, focusing on the Mueller-Barr feud, impeachment talk and debating obstruction of justice and impeachment mean we're still not talking about election security....

Technologyread more

Trump responds to special counsel Robert Mueller: 'The case is...

"The case is closed! Thank you," the president tweeted.

Politicsread more

US military's 'doomsday plane' can withstand the aftermath of a...

The modified Boeing 747 is born and bred for battle, standing nearly six stories tall, equipped with four colossal engines and capable of enduring the immediate aftermath of a...

Politicsread more

Stocks drop on bond market warning – five experts on what to...

The bond market throws up another red flag. Five experts weigh in on the move and what to watch now.

Trading Nationread more

Dalio warns China restricting rare earth metals would be major...

Ray Dalio warned that a move by the Chinese to curb the export of rare earth metals would constitute a "major escalation" of the trade war.

Hedge Fundsread more
Investing

Cramer: For the first time in my career, I'm rooting for yields to rise to calm the stock market

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • "I can't recall in my career rooting for higher interest rates," says CNBC's Jim Cramer. "That is nuts."
  • However, Cramer warns stock investors to "never fight the bond market, even when it's wrong."
  • Cramer acknowledges the U.S. economy appears to be slowing but feels there's not enough evidence to point to a recession.
VIDEO0:3700:37
Cramer: Never fight the bond market, even when it's wrong
Squawk on the Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned stock investors Wednesday to pay attention to the possible recession signal coming from the bond market.

"I have learned to never fight the bond market, even when it's wrong," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. " "Nobody is willing to ever say, 'the bond market is wrong.'"

Cramer acknowledges the U.S. economy appears to be slowing but feels there's not enough evidence to point to a recession, which is technically defined as two straight quarters of contraction in the economy.

"If interest rates would just go, it's amazing I have to say this, if interest rates would go up a little the [stock] market would like it," Cramer said. "I can't recall in my career rooting for higher interest rates. That is nuts."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average at one point fell more than 300 points Wednesday, tracking closely the decline in yields, which investors were taking as a message from the bond market that a slowing in the economy was ahead.

As U.S.-China trade war fears continue to intensify against the backdrop of some softer economic data, investors this month have been seeking safety and buying Treasurys, sending government debt prices soaring and yields plummeting to multiyear lows. Bond prices and yields move inversely to one another. The decline in yields has been more precipitous on longer-term bonds, pushing the 10-year Treasury rate below that of the 3-month government note.

That so-called yield curve inversion on the 10-year and the 3-month — recently widening to spreads not since the 2008 financial crisis — has been viewed on Wall Street as a sign of a recession on the horizon.

The stock market has been following Treasury yields lower, and as of Tuesday's close the S&P 500 was off nearly 5% for the month of May. The index opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with no resolution in sight to the trade and technology disputes between the U.S. and China, which have led to billions and billions of dollars worth of sanctions on each others' goods.

— CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky contributed to this report.