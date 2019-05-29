European stocks set to slide amid trade war, political worries

European shares are set to begin Wednesday's session in the red amid worries over the U.S. - China trade war and a potential budget standoff between Italy and the EU .

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen sliding 42 points to 7,229, Germany's DAX off by 90 points at 11,933, and France's CAC down 41 points at 5,253, according to IG index data.

Traders are taking a more cautious approach to risk assets, with the trade battle between Washington and Beijing proving to be a main point of anxiety for global markets.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that his administration was "not ready" to make a deal with China, adding tariffs on the country's imports could go up "substantially."

Meanwhile, a Chinese official hinted Tuesday that Beijing could use its strength in rare earth minerals as leverage in its trade dispute with the U.S.