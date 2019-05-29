Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's 1,400 cast members each have unique backstories and costumes

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge doesn't just want to look like a movie set. It wants guests to feel like they just stepped off a transport ship onto a planet thousands of galaxies away.

Disney's newest theme park extension opens in Anaheim, California Friday and fans aren't the only ones getting into the spirit of "Star Wars."

To ensure a truly immersive experience on the planet Batuu, Disney has enlisted its finest cast members — some 1,400 employees — to imbue the thriving port with life.