'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checks into wellness retreat after show's ending

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has reportedly checked in to a wellness retreat following the end of the show's final season.
"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for Harington told Reuters.
The British actor played Jon Snow in all eight seasons of HBO's fantasy drama. Harington's representatives did not elaborate on what caused him to seek treatment, but the New York Post's Page Six reported that "Game of Thrones" coming to an end "really hit him hard."
According to Page Six, the luxury Connecticut health retreat Harington checked into costs more than $120,000 a month.
The final episode of "Game of Thrones" aired earlier this month, attracting a record 19.3 million viewers.
Speaking on the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show" in April, Harington said he was "very emotional" after shooting his final scenes for the series.