'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checks into wellness retreat after show's ending

Dow futures point to 125-point decline as yields keep falling

Falling bond yields amid increasing tensions in the China-U.S. trade fight are raising concerns about slowing global economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Shares of rare earth miners jump after China threatens to cut off...

Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.

World Economyread more

Huawei tries for a swift end to its lawsuit against the US...

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...

Technologyread more

ECB warns of sharp falls in asset prices if trade tensions...

Growing uncertainty about global economic growth could lead to "bouts of high volatility" in financial markets, the ECB warned.

Europe Economyread more

All signs are pointing to a 'tough year' for Chinese businesses

Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...

China Economyread more

An under-the-radar way to measure economic growth in China

China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.

Marketsread more

S&P might fall into correction before finding a bottom, charts...

It's been a May of mayhem for markets, and charts suggest the S&P 500 might have further to fall before it finds support.

Trading Nationread more

US refrains from calling China a currency manipulator but puts it...

The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.

US Economyread more

Boeing 737 Max may not return to service until August

Boeing remains under huge pressure to satisfy regulators, airlines and travelers that the plane is now safe.

Airlinesread more

Dressbarn, CVS, Pier 1 and Topshop shuttering stores, pushing...

The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.

Retailread more

Bilderberg Meeting: Who's going and what's on the agenda

The secretive annual talk fest starts Thursday in Switzerland and runs through Sunday.

World Politicsread more

Minimum wage laws differ from state to state. Here they are,...

The state joins a handful of others that are increasing the minimum wage to $15 by phasing it in over several years.

Personal Finance
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reportedly checks into wellness retreat after show's ending

Chloe Taylor
Kit Harington attending the Game of Thrones premiere in Belfast.
Liam McBurney | PA Images | Getty Images

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has reportedly checked in to a wellness retreat following the end of the show's final season.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for Harington told Reuters.

The British actor played Jon Snow in all eight seasons of HBO's fantasy drama. Harington's representatives did not elaborate on what caused him to seek treatment, but the New York Post's Page Six reported that "Game of Thrones" coming to an end "really hit him hard."

According to Page Six, the luxury Connecticut health retreat Harington checked into costs more than $120,000 a month.

The final episode of "Game of Thrones" aired earlier this month, attracting a record 19.3 million viewers.

Speaking on the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show" in April, Harington said he was "very emotional" after shooting his final scenes for the series.