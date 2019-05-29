HSBC and UBS upgrade Malaysian stocks as trade war escalates

Huawei has taken the next step in its lawsuit against the U.S. It has filed a "motion for summary judgement," a request that the court rule in its favor as a matter of law, in...Technologyread more
Since last summer, the Chinese government has announced a slew of measures to stimulate growth. While those have kept the situation from getting much worse, it's not clear...China Economyread more
China's true pace of economic growth is always hard to track, but the country's diesel fuel demand is raising some red flags.Marketsread more
The administration said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled as one seeking to gain unfair trade advantages over the United States by manipulating its currency.US Economyread more
Shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific surged in morning trade on Wednesday after Beijing made a veiled threat toward Washington regarding the crucial minerals.World Economyread more
Malaysia's stock benchmark, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, has lost around 5% so far this year — one of the worst-performing Asian emerging markets.Asia Marketsread more
Policymakers pulled out all the stops to fix the financial crisis, but may even have to get more extreme when the next downturn hits.Economyread more
A Chinese official warned that products made from the country's rare earth materials should not be used against China's development.Market Insiderread more
The retail store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports and more.Retailread more
Stocks in Asia declined in Wednesday afternoon trade, and currencies including the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakened against the dollar.Asia Marketsread more
AT&T is in prime position for dividend hunters with a 6.3% yield, but traders advise hedging your bets in the stock using options.Options Actionread more
An escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China in recent weeks has led several large banks to upgrade Malaysian stocks — a market that foreign investors have been wary about for much of the year.
Swiss financial giant UBS said Wednesday that it upgraded Malaysia to "overweight" from "neutral." It came one day after Europe's largest bank HSBC said in a report it had bumped up the Southeast Asian country to "neutral" from "underweight."
Malaysia's stock benchmark, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, has lost around 5% so far this year — and is one of the worst-performing Asian emerging markets. Many foreign investors have stayed away from investing in Malaysia, citing concerns such as uncertainties surrounding the new government's economic agenda.
But the country's resilience, especially at a time when tensions between the world's top two economies threaten to derail global growth, has convinced some investors to reconsider.
"We think the economy looks resilient, with domestic demand strong and manufacturing growth holding up. Low earnings growth is a concern but we see limited further downside. Valuations, while not as attractive as other markets in the region, are not particularly expensive," HSBC said in its report on Tuesday.
"The market has strong defensive qualities, which should reduce downside risks if trade tensions escalate," it added.
That sentiment was shared by UBS, which said Malaysia fits the bill as a market that's "defensive" and offers "safety" amid the current global environment.
A defensive investment strategy refers to constructing a portfolio with assets aimed at minimizing the risk of losing principal.
"We're looking for defensive markets, safety. And I think that's what we want to be positioned in the next couple of months," Adrian Zuercher, head of asset allocation for Asia-Pacific at UBS Chief Investment Office Wealth Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Malaysia has frequently been cited as one of the countries that could benefit from the U.S.-China trade conflict.
Muhammed Abdul Khalid, an economic advisor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, told CNBC on Tuesday that Malaysia's economic growth is set to gain an additional 0.1 percentage points from companies moving manufacturing out of China due to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.