Is your 529 savings plan in the red? Tuition may still be due

Given the latest volatility in the stock market, people are generally advised to leave their investments alone. That can be hard with a 529 college savings plan if you expect to tap the account for a tuition bill due in a few months.

The state-sponsored investment plans encourage parents to save for college and they can withdraw money from the accounts tax-free, so long as the funds are used for qualifying education expenses. Wednesday is National 529 College Savings Plan Day.

Ideally, savers would have "age-based" 529 accounts, which automatically shift to more conservative investments, such as bonds and certificates of deposit, as the child approaches college, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com. Two-thirds of families are invested in such accounts, he said.

So, if your son or daughter's tuition bill is due soon, "the losses are minimal and there is little harm in taking a distribution now," he said.