Here's what it's like to fly the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars fans who had long dreamed about piloting the Millennium Falcon will now get that chance when the gates to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland finally open on Friday.

The centerpiece of the new theme park land is Han Solo's iconic ship, docked in the middle of the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. Here, not only will guests be able to take their picture with a massive replica of the iconic ship, measuring more than 100 feet long, they'll try their hand at flying it.