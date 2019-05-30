How to set your Facebook account to delete itself after you die

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Facebook, like Google, has settings that let you delete your account and everything the company has saved on you, like your profile, pictures and posts, after you die. If you don't want to do that, you can also leave your profile page up as a memorial, which will be managed by a designated friend or family member.
You need to configure all this ahead of time. Setting Facebook to delete your stuff after you die is a lot more complicated than deleting Google after you die, but here's what you need to do to get started.
Facebook will let you choose someone who will be able to manage your account after you die. According to Facebook, that means they can delete tribute posts, delete you from any posts you're tagged in, respond to new friend requests, change your cover photo and more. All you have to do is enter in your friend's name in the box.
Your friend will receive a note from Facebook that explains what you're doing. "Since you know me well and I trust you, I chose you. Please let me know if you want to talk about this," it says by default. You can change it to say whatever you want.
But your friend can't delete your account. That's a bit more complicated. Facebook warns that while you can set someone to memorialize your account, it won't share login information even if someone has died. "It's always against Facebook's policies to log into another person's account," Facebook's page says.
To make the deletion process easier after you die, do this:
Facebook says someone will need to alert it that you've passed away, however. So, you need to ask a friend or family member to make sure they report to Facebook that you've died. Unlike Google, which can be configured to automatically delete your account if you've been inactive for a certain period of time, Facebook needs someone to reach out.
It takes a bit of legwork.
You need to have someone provide proof of authority, including power of attorney, a birth certificate, last will and testament or an estate letter. You also need to provide proof of death, including an obituary or memorial card, though Facebook says the fastest way is to submit a scan or photo of your loved one's death certificate.
You can do that on Facebook's "Special Request for Medically Incapacitated or Deceased Person's Account " page. Here, you'll:
Once your designated person has contacted Facebook, it says it will delete all of your info, photos and posts permanently and that "no one will be able to see your profile again."