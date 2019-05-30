How to set your Facebook account to delete itself after you die

Sunset over the Pacific Ocean Dan Sherwood | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Facebook, like Google, has settings that let you delete your account and everything the company has saved on you, like your profile, pictures and posts, after you die. If you don't want to do that, you can also leave your profile page up as a memorial, which will be managed by a designated friend or family member. You need to configure all this ahead of time. Setting Facebook to delete your stuff after you die is a lot more complicated than deleting Google after you die, but here's what you need to do to get started.

How to prep a Facebook memorial to yourself

Go to Facebook's website.

On the right side, tap the down arrow and select "Settings."

Click the "Edit" button next to "Memorialization Settings." Facebook will let you choose someone who will be able to manage your account after you die. According to Facebook, that means they can delete tribute posts, delete you from any posts you're tagged in, respond to new friend requests, change your cover photo and more. All you have to do is enter in your friend's name in the box. Your friend will receive a note from Facebook that explains what you're doing. "Since you know me well and I trust you, I chose you. Please let me know if you want to talk about this," it says by default. You can change it to say whatever you want. But your friend can't delete your account. That's a bit more complicated. Facebook warns that while you can set someone to memorialize your account, it won't share login information even if someone has died. "It's always against Facebook's policies to log into another person's account," Facebook's page says.

How to get Facebook to delete your account after you die

