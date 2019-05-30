Stocks rise slightly, but trade and economy worries persist

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.Politicsread more
Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.Retailread more
"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.Marketsread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.Market Insiderread more
Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...Technologyread more
Stocks rose on Thursday, regaining some of the losses from the previous session, but the market's gains were kept in check as worries over the global economy and trade lingered.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 43.47 points higher at 25,169.88, led by McDonald's and Coca-Cola. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 2,788.86 as the real estate and tech sectors outperformed. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 7,567.72. The major indexes had closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow losing more than 200 points.
Shares of software company Keysight Technologies led the tech sector higher, rising 11.3% on stronger-than-expected earnings.
Stock benchmarks briefly turned negative in afternoon trading, around the same time the 10-year Treasury yield gave back its earlier gains. The yield fell to 2.227%, near 20-month lows. The 10-year yield entered May trading above 2.5%.
Plunging yields this month, along with a yield curve inversion, have raised concerns about slowing economic growth. Investors typically see bonds as a safer alternative to riskier assets when economic worries arise.
"It definitely points to slower growth. That's the primary driver right now in this risk-off environment we've experienced in the month of May," said Ryan Nauman, market strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence, about the drop in yields. "People are rotating out of equities and into Treasurys for that defensive play."
Bank shares followed yields lower. The SPDR KS&P Bank ETF (KBE) dropped 1.5% as Bank of America shares lost 2.1%. J.P. Morgan Chase also declined 1.1%.
The S&P 500 is down more than 5% this month and remains below 2,800 — a key level watched by traders — for the first time since late March.
There are "insufficient signs of bottoming" in the market, said Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors, in a note. "Yet this will all take time. Until then, downside targets should take another 3-5 trading days with the 2722-35 [range] having significance for S&P. Closes back up above 2800, however, would be something to watch carefully."
The protracted trade dispute between China and the U.S. also weighed on markets. A senior Chinese diplomat ramped up the rhetoric overnight. Also, China has halted soy purchases from the U.S., according to Bloomberg News.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said Thursday that provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism. "
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets. Earlier this month, both countries ratcheted up tensions through higher tariffs.
The higher levies pressured U.S. stocks in May, putting them on pace for their first monthly decline of 2019.
In economic news, the second read on first-quarter U.S. GDP showed the economy expanded by 3.1% on an annualized basis. The 3.1% print topped a Dow Jones estimate of 3%.
—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.