First-quarter economic growth up 3.1%, slightly better than Wall Street expected

White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Jim Cramer's checklist for picking stocks in a volatile market

"Money managers are desperate to avoid owning companies that could be facing estimate cuts, and this checklist is what protects them," Jim Cramer says.

Only five Dow stocks have gained in May as trade war drags on

Just five Dow components were poised for May gains Thursday afternoon, a reflection of the effect the trade war is having on Wall Street.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 30.

Amazon is interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint,...

Amazon is considering buying Boost mainly for an attached wholesale deal that would allow the buyer to use T-Mobile's wireless network for at least six years, one of the...

Canopy CEO: Preparing for the next cannabis breakthrough in 24...

"That's just enough time to use all of our IP and brands to really get ahead," Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton says about its acquisition of Acreage.

Economy

First-quarter economic growth up 3.1%, slightly better than Wall Street expected

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • GDP rose 3.1% in the first quarter, above Wall Street projections of 3% but one-tenth of a point lower than the first reading.
  • Net exports were a big contributor, adding nearly 1 percentage point, despite the U.S.-China trade war.
VIDEO4:4904:49
US GDP first quarter final reading revised to 3.1%
Squawk Box

The U.S. economy grew by 3.1% to start the year, slightly better than expected and providing some relief at a time when recession fears are accelerating, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

First-quarter gross domestic product beat the 3% Dow Jones estimate but was lower than the initial 3.2% projection from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The decrease came due to downward revisions to nonresidential fixed and private inventory investment, two key drivers to GDP.

The new numbers, which represent the second reading, also reflect upward revisions to exports and personal consumption expenditures. Corporate profits also weakened, falling 2.8% across all companies and 0.5% in the S&P 500.

Inflation indicators also were weaker than expected, with core personal consumption expenditures up just 1.03%.

Exports rose 4.8% amid the increasingly bitter trade war between the U.S. and China, while imports, which are a subtraction from GDP, declined 2.5%. The level of net exports contributed nearly 1 percentage point to the GDP gain.

In the bigger picture, growth easily surpassed what most economists had been expecting at the start of the year. At one point, the Atlanta Federal Reserve was estimating GDP to rise just 0.2%. Strong contributions from real gross domestic income helped drive the better numbers, as did a rise in exports, state and local government spending and nonresidential fixed investment.

Corporate profits fell during the quarter, with nonfinancial corporations seeing a decline of $62.1 billion compared with an increase of $13.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Financial companies saw an increase of $7.2 billion compared with a decrease of $25.2 billion for the previous period.

Personal consumption expenditures rose 1.3% in the quarter, compared with a rise of 2.5% in the previous quarter but well above the 0.5% in Q1 of 2018.

Second-quarter growth is expected to decline significantly. CNBC's Rapid Update economist survey sees GDP up 1.8%, while the Atlanta Fed's projection is for just 1.3%.

US weekly jobless claims increase slightly

Key Points
  • The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.
  • The data suggested the labor market remains on solid footing even as the economy is slowing.
  • Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to 215,000 for the week ended May 25, the Labor Department said.