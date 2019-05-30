Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and more

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Uber jumped nearly 3% in extended trading after the ride-hailing company reported better-than-expected revenue its first quarterly report since going public earlier this year. The company reported a net loss of $1.01 billion and revenue of $3.10 billion. Wall Street had expected a net loss of $1.01 billion on revenue of $3.04 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Gap sank more than 11% after the retailer reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. Gap reported a 4% drop in same-store sales, wider than the 1.1% drop that was expected. The company reported earnings of 24 cents per share, 8 cents lower than expected, and revenue of $3.71 billion, $60 million lower than expected.
Ulta Beauty stock dropped 2% after the makeup retailer reported mixed first-quarter results. Ulta reported earnings of $3.26 per share, 19 cents higher than expected, but revenue of $1.74 billion, $10 million lower than expected. Comparable store sales were in line with expectations.
Nutanix stock plunged 15% after the software company posted weak quarterly results and revenue guidance for the upcoming fourth-quarter. The company expects a fourth-quarter loss of about 65 cents per share and revenue between $280 million and $310 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 49 cents per share for the coming quarter.
Nuntanix reported a third-quarter loss of 56 cents per share and revenue of $288 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv projected a loss of 60 cents per share and revenue of $297 million.
Zuora lost a quarter of its market value after the cloud company gave weak guidance for the current fiscal year. The company said full-year revenue would fall between $268 million and $278 million, below the $291.1 million consensus estimate. Zuora reported a loss of 11 cents per share, versus Refinitiv's expected loss of 13 cents. Revenue fell practically in line with Wall Street expectations.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma surged 12% after the home goods retailer reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of 81 cents per share, versus the 69 cents expected. Comparable sales jumped 3.5%, versus the expected 1.7% rise. Revenues were in line with estimates.
Shares of Dell Technologies dropped 3% after the computer software company reported mixed first-quarter results. Dell reported earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $22 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $22.2 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Okta popped more than 6% after the cloud company reported a loss of 19 cents per share, better than Refinitiv's expected loss of 21 cents per share, and revenue of $125.2 million, higher than the expected $116.9 million.