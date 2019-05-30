Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Gap, Zuora and more

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (center) joins other employees in ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the ride-hailing company Uber makes its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on May 10, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Uber jumped nearly 3% in extended trading after the ride-hailing company reported better-than-expected revenue its first quarterly report since going public earlier this year. The company reported a net loss of $1.01 billion and revenue of $3.10 billion. Wall Street had expected a net loss of $1.01 billion on revenue of $3.04 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Gap sank more than 11% after the retailer reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. Gap reported a 4% drop in same-store sales, wider than the 1.1% drop that was expected. The company reported earnings of 24 cents per share, 8 cents lower than expected, and revenue of $3.71 billion, $60 million lower than expected.

Ulta Beauty stock dropped 2% after the makeup retailer reported mixed first-quarter results. Ulta reported earnings of $3.26 per share, 19 cents higher than expected, but revenue of $1.74 billion, $10 million lower than expected. Comparable store sales were in line with expectations.

Nutanix stock plunged 15% after the software company posted weak quarterly results and revenue guidance for the upcoming fourth-quarter. The company expects a fourth-quarter loss of about 65 cents per share and revenue between $280 million and $310 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 49 cents per share for the coming quarter.

Nuntanix reported a third-quarter loss of 56 cents per share and revenue of $288 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv projected a loss of 60 cents per share and revenue of $297 million.

Zuora lost a quarter of its market value after the cloud company gave weak guidance for the current fiscal year. The company said full-year revenue would fall between $268 million and $278 million, below the $291.1 million consensus estimate. Zuora reported a loss of 11 cents per share, versus Refinitiv's expected loss of 13 cents. Revenue fell practically in line with Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma surged 12% after the home goods retailer reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of 81 cents per share, versus the 69 cents expected. Comparable sales jumped 3.5%, versus the expected 1.7% rise. Revenues were in line with estimates.

Shares of Dell Technologies dropped 3% after the computer software company reported mixed first-quarter results. Dell reported earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $22 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $22.2 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Okta popped more than 6% after the cloud company reported a loss of 19 cents per share, better than Refinitiv's expected loss of 21 cents per share, and revenue of $125.2 million, higher than the expected $116.9 million.