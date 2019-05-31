Comcast says it won't buy spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint if merger goes through

Skip Navigation
Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Dow drops 300 points after Trump threatens new tariffs on Mexico,...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

People often don't believe Trump's threats. His track record says...

His most recent demand is that Mexico "STOP" the flow of illegal migrants into the U.S. — or face a 5% tariff on all goods coming into the U.S.

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose.

SpaceX valuation now $33.3 billion as investors look to satellite...

Elon Musk's second-most famous business may soon top his first.

Comcast says it won't buy spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint if...

T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell Boost Mobile as a way to reduce their overall market share in an attempt to push through their merger.

Missouri abortion clinic will remain open after judge issues...

The order from Missouri Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer comes amid a national battle over reproductive rights. A number of conservative legislatures, including Missouri's, have...

Tech

Comcast says it won't buy spectrum from T-Mobile and Sprint if merger goes through

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell Boost Mobile as a way to reduce their overall market share in an attempt to push through their merger.
  • A Comcast spokesperson said Friday it is not interested in a spectrum deal.
  • Amazon, however, is interested in potentially buying Boost Mobile, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.
Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast Corp.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Comcast is not interested in a spectrum deal from T-Mobile and Sprint if the companies merge, according to a company spokesperson. The company is also uninterested in a deal for Boost Mobile, an industry source told CNBC.

"We do not have an interest in acquiring divested spectrum from the Sprint [and] T-Mobile transaction, " the Comcast spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement eliminates one possible buyer for the Boost Mobile brand. T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell the brand as part of its deal with the Federal Communications Commission to approve its $26 billion merger. The sale of Boost Mobile, which lets customers pay for mobile service at the beginning of the month without passing a credit check, would reduce the merged company's market share. The U.S. Department of Justice must still approve the deal for the merger to go through.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Amazon is interested in potentially buying Boost, citing sources familiar with the matter. Amazon would also consider buying any divested wireless spectrum, which are airwaves that carry data, from the companies, Reuters reported.

Boost's founder Peter Adderton said in an interview on CNBC last week he would consider buying back the brand if the merged company gave it a good wholesale deal.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

