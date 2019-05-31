Cramer: Stocks would be much lower if Wall Street thought Trump's Mexico tariffs would actually happen

Skip Navigation
Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

Marketsread more

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Autosread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more
Investing

Cramer: Stocks would be much lower if Wall Street thought Trump's Mexico tariffs would actually happen

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says he does not believe that Wall Street actually thinks President Donald Trump is going to slap a 5% tariff on all of Mexico's imports.
  • Otherwise, he said, "The market should be down much more."
  • The Dow was dropping nearly 300 points Friday morning, the last day of a terrible month of May.
VIDEO1:4801:48
Cramer: The market thinks Mexico tariffs won't be imposed
Squawk Box

CNBC's Jim Cramer does not believe that Wall Street actually thinks President Donald Trump is going to slap a 5% tariff on all of Mexico's imports.

Otherwise, he said Friday, "The market should be down much more."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was dropping nearly 300 points Friday morning, the last day of a terrible May that saw the Dow sink more than 5.3% as of Thursday's close.

Cramer said the "markets may be wrong" since traders did not think the president would follow through on threats to hike tariff rates to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

But earlier this month, Trump did.

Trump tweeted Thursday evening that he would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, beginning next month, if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S.

Last year, Mexico was the second-largest importer of goods into the U.S., according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The U.S. imported $346.5 billion of Mexican goods last year, and the total accounted for 13.6% of 2018's overall imports.

Trump's new threat came out of left field and it's "all kind of astonishing," Cramer said on "Squawk Alley. " But if the markets thought the president were really serious, Cramer said he would expect to see General Motors down 15%. In early trading, shares of the automaker were down 4.5%.

VIDEO6:2006:20
Why Trump's Mexico tariffs caught Jim Cramer by surprised
Squawk on the Street

Three of the top U.S. automakers, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, each have billions of dollars at stake from having production and suppliers in Mexico.

"Automakers may indeed see large financial impact and uncertainty from the tariffs, as all major OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] import a considerable portion of the vehicles they sell in the U.S. from Mexico," Deutsche Bank warned on Friday. It added GM imports 29% of its total car and truck parts from Mexico.

Cramer said he believed Trump is using tariff threats as a way to move plants away from Mexico and back to the U.S. Working to stop illegal immigration and bringing jobs back is a "double win" for the president who promised immigration reform on the campaign trail, the "Mad Money" host said. The Trump administration thinks the "jobs are going to come back" following the latest threats — "you shouldn't doubt me on this," Cramer said.