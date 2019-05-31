Dow set to drop more than 150 points after Trump announces tariffs on Mexican imports

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US will impose 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from...

The U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Traderead more

Chinese factory activity contracts more than expected, official...

China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.

China Economyread more

Dow set to drop more than 150 points after Trump slaps tariffs on...

U.S. futures fell Thursday evening stateside after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Pre-Marketsread more

Asia stocks decline as investors await Chinese data; Japan's...

Stocks in Asia fell in early trade on Friday, and meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up.

Asia Marketsread more

White House kickstarts USMCA trade deal approval process

The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Politicsread more

Here's why China's threat to restrict rare earth minerals is so...

About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.

Marketsread more

North Korea's Kim reportedly executes officials after failed...

North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...

Asia Politicsread more

'Demise of Amazon': One of the company's biggest bulls shares...

D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...

Technologyread more

Uber stock rises as net losses match expectations

Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.

Technologyread more

Vice President Mike Pence plans hawkish China speech as trade...

Pence's remarks are expected to bring a censure on China's human rights record from one of the Trump administration's highest-ranking China hawks.

Politicsread more

Gap shares tank 11% on earnings miss, CEO calls quarter...

Gap CEO Art Peck said he was "not at all satisfied" with the dismal results from the apparel retailer during its fiscal first quarter.

Retailread more

If we can't challenge China, no one can, says only US rare earths...

"If we can't be economic, there's no hope for the U.S. industry," says James Litinsky, co-chairman of the Mountain Pass Materials mine.

Marketsread more
Pre-market data

Dow set to drop more than 150 points after Trump announces tariffs on Mexican imports

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • U.S. futures dropped Thursday evening stateside after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.
  • Meanwhile, the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield fell to fresh 2017 lows, last trading at 2.1906%. The 10-year yield entered May trading above 2.5%.
  • Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday night that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.

U.S. futures fell Thursday evening stateside after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexico imports. 

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 220 points as of 8:19 p.m. ET Thursday, implying an opening decline of 200.88 points for the benchmark index on Friday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes when they start trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, the closely-watched 10-year Treasury yield dropped to lows not seen since 2017, last trading at 2.1819%. The 10-year yield entered May trading above 2.5%.

The moves came after Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday night stateside that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, until "the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

The White House added in a statement that tariffs will be raised if the immigration issue persists, and will be set to increase even further if Mexico does not take "dramatic action" to reduce or eliminate the problem.

That development come amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and China after trade talks hit an impasse a few weeks ago, with both sides raising tariffs on each other's goods and the rhetoric seeing a recent escalation.

The biggest Chinese newspaper explicitly warned the U.S. on Wednesday that China would cut off rare earth minerals as a countermeasure in the escalated trade battle.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui then said Thursday that provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism. "

— CNBC's Joanna Tan contributed to this report.