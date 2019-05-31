Okta CEO says cloud company has a 'close eye' on tariffs, but for now exposure is minimal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Market Insiderread more

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin and Lighthizer opposed Trump tariffs on Mexico, source...

The tariff was pushed by advisor Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, according to the source close to the White House.

Politicsread more

Dow drops more than 350 points after Trump threatens new tariffs...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Marketsread more

Police: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Authorities identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department. They did not release his name.

U.S. Newsread more

Cramer's week ahead: Game-changing data can counter surprise...

"In an era where all that matters is who's next for punishment, we need to be very cautious," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A Fed policy conference will be a big focus in the week ahead after President Trump's tariff threat against Mexico raised expectations for interest rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook's Mosseri fought hard against fake news — now he's...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

How the Sackler family became nonprofit pariahs

The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...

Pharmaceuticalsread more

Elon Musk's SpaceX is now worth more than Tesla

Elon Musk's reusable rocket venture is now worth more than his electric car company.

Technologyread more

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

Retailread more

Mad Money

Okta CEO says cloud company has a 'close eye' on tariffs, but for now exposure is minimal

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Okta does not have as much exposure to tariffs as most other companies, CEO Todd McKinnon says.
  • The company does serve companies across the globe that could be impacted, he tells Jim Cramer.
  • "Indirectly we benefit from that, so we have a close eye on that as well," he says.
VIDEO2:3202:32
Okta CEO says company doesn't have much tariff exposure
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Investors searching for a needle-in-a-haystack stock that has limited exposure to tariffs might come across Okta.

CEO Todd McKinnon told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a one-on-one interview Friday that the global cloud software company does not have as much exposure to China's economy as most other entities. But the firm is monitoring trade tensions, he said.

"In an indirect way, we're helping companies of every organization across the entire world be successful with their businesses as well," he said in the "Mad Money" interview. "Indirectly we benefit from that, so we have a close eye on that as well."

President Donald Trump has engaged China in a trade war for more than a year. The U.S. has slapped a series of tariffs on Chinese imports, culminating in 25% taxes on $200 billion worth of goods. China has responded by pausing purchases of soybeans from American farmers and readying higher tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports — slated to go into effect Saturday.

Trump has since turned his attention to the southern border, threatening to levy 5% duties on all imports from Mexico effective June 10. The White House says those tariffs could increase to 25% by October if the Mexican government does not move to address the flow of migrants across the border.

In the interview, Cramer noted that Okta is a secular growth stock. It doesn't appear that the company will take a hit to the nose from tariff hikes on China and Mexico, he added.

Some of its clients include Major League Baseball, Box Inc., Zuora and 21st Century Fox.

"We do think about powering business globally, so it's in everyone's interest I think to have as much free trade — as much economic commerce — as possible," McKinnon said.

The company told shareholders on Thursday that it saw better-than-expected revenue in its most recent quarter. The identity management software firm posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, 2 cents narrower than the loss analysts expected. The company also grew subscription revenue by 52%.

The stock rose 6.2% Friday and touched an all-time high of $119.96 during the session.

WATCH: Cramer chats with Okta CEO Todd McKinnon
VIDEO7:1407:14
Okta CEO says company has 'close eye' on tariffs, but exposure is minimal
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

