Shares of Asian automakers tumble as US announces tariffs on Mexico

Duties of up to 25% will be added if Mexico does not substantially stop the "illegal inflow of aliens" entering the U.S., the White House said Thursday.Traderead more
China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected for in the month of May amid a bitter trade war with the U.S.China Economyread more
U.S. futures fell Thursday evening stateside after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all Mexican imports.Pre-Marketsread more
The United States and China must find ways to coexist before rising trade and security tensions spiral out of control, Asian political figures and experts say.World Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Friday morning as Chinese economic data came in below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
The White House has put pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.Politicsread more
North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North...Asia Politicsread more
About 35% of global reserves are in China, the most in the world, and the country is a mining machine, producing 70% of total rare earths in 2018.Marketsread more
Saudi Arabia's King Salman told an emergency Arab summit on Thursday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region following attacks on Gulf oil...Defenseread more
D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte, who has the third highest target price for Amazon at $2,550 per share, according to FactSet, wrote in a note published Thursday that he is closely...Technologyread more
Uber reported earnings for the first time as a public company on Thursday after the bell.Technologyread more
Shares of Asian automakers dropped in Friday trade after U.S. President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Mexico.
In Tokyo afternoon trade, shares of Nissan dropped 3.71%, while Toyota declined 2.02% and Mazda plunged 6.12%.
Similar losses were seen over in South Korea, where Kia Motors saw its stock fall more than 3.64%.
The moves came after Trump announced in a Twitter post on Thursday night stateside that the U.S. plans to impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10, until "the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied." The White House added in a statement that the tariffs could be increased if the immigration issue continues.
Mexico is used as a production base by many Japanese automakers. They manufacture vehicles such as cars and trucks in the North American nation for export, according to data from Mexico's auto industry association AMIA.
One analyst told CNBC that the "mostly likely response" by the automakers was to pass on the additional cost imposed by tariffs to consumers.
"President Trump needs to recognize it's not the Mexicans that are paying the tariffs," said Janet Lewis, head of Asia industrials research at Macquarie Capital Securities.
Lewis added that the sell-off seen in the shares of Asian automakers was not just related to the latest announcement of U.S. tariffs on Mexico, with some of the companies actually "not exposed" in a meaningful manner.
To illustrate her point, she cited the example of Mitsubishi Motor. The company's stock slipped 3% in afternoon trade, even though it "doesn't produce anything" in Mexico.
Instead, she said, there was sense of general unease surrounding the global trade landscape as investors considered the repercussions of a protectionist U.S. on the global economy.
Asked about where the greatest impact would likely be felt, Lewis said "the risk is greatest on supply chain more than the trade in completely built units coming across the border" due to the "extremely integrated" nature of North America's auto industry.
Up to now, investment decisions in parts were made without consideration for whether they were made in the U.S., Canada or Mexico, she said.
The latest moves by the Trump administration come on the back of a recent announcement that it will delay tariffs on cars and auto part imports for up to six months as it seeks to strike trade deals with the European Union and Japan.