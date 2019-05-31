You don't need a million dollars to live a luxurious retirement

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more

Trump's trade wars have cost the stock market $5 trillion and...

In an escalated trade war with China and now Mexico, the U.S. is losing trillions of dollars in foregone U.S. equity returns, Deutsche Bank said Friday.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 300 points after Trump threatens new tariffs on Mexico,...

Shares of GM, Ford and other companies with production in Mexico led the decline.

Marketsread more

Lyft rises after Uber's CEO shows optimism about competition

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi echoed his rival's optimism about the direction of the ride sharing market on the compny's first earnings call.

Technologyread more

Billionaire money manager: Trump makes 'important points' on...

The economic relationship between the U.S. and China needs to change, says Apollo co-founder Tony Ressler.

Investingread more

Shares of US automakers plunge, led by GM, because of major...

The largest U.S. automaker stocks drop after President Trump threatened to put a 5% tariff on Mexican imports.

Marketsread more

Chart points to 'extremely overbought' conditions in bond market

Bespoke's Paul Hickey sees a compelling trend that suggests falling Treasury yields are temporary.

Trading Nationread more

Almost half of all Americans struggle to save $400, says JP...

Banks including J.P. Morgan have begun to adopt auto-saving features as part of their digital banking platforms in an effort to make saving easier.

Financeread more

Cramer: Wall Street unsure Mexico tariffs will actually happen

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the market would be "down much more" if traders thought the president were really serious on Mexico.

Investingread more

College students who have this on their resume earn $20,000 more

There's good news for the many college students who also hold a job: they're likely to pick up a larger paycheck after graduation than their peers who didn't work.

Personal Financeread more
Personal Finance

You don't need a million dollars to live a luxurious retirement

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • You don't need a million dollars to enjoy a luxurious retirement — so long as you're willing to leave the United States.
  • A couple could live well in Italy on a monthly budget of $1,524, according to International Living, a website for expatriates.
Twenty20

You don't need a million dollars to live a luxurious retirement if you're willing to leave the United States.

"Most people assume that a high-flying existence like that is the purview of the rich and famous alone," said Jennifer Stevens, the executive editor of International Living.

They're wrong, Stevens said.

The website for expatriates is out with a list of "5 Places to Live Like the Rich and Famous…Without their Bank Balance." Around 680,000 Americans currently receive their Social Security checks at a foreign addresses, yet the number of retirees abroad is likely higher since many people keep their U.S. bank account.

The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40 percent of single adults receive more than 90 percent of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the five destinations.

1. Bali

In Bali, expect temples, beaches, jungle swings, and massive over-the-top villas, writes International Living. The tropical climate is another perk for people in their golden years.

And retirees can enjoy a comfortable life with a budget of around $1,150 a month, according to the website.

2. Costa Rica
Costa Rica, Puntarenas, Dominical. Posa azul waterfalls in Uvita.
Atlantide Phototravel | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images

According to International Living, retirees will find "elegant residential communities, excellent medical facilities, first-class shopping, splendid restaurants, and spectacular natural wonders."

People can live on between $1,500 and $1,700 a month.

3. Italy
Grottole, Italy
Airbnb

Italy is rich in history and culture — but retirees on a budget can still settle down here.

A couple could live well in Italy on a monthly budget of $1,524, according to International Living.

4. Colombia
Tourists inspect bronze sculptures depicting happy and chubby women, by Chinese artist Xu Hongfei at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, on 8 November 2017.
Lokman Ilhan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Retirees could live comfortably in Medellin — known as the City of Flowers — on a budget of $1,400 to $2,000 per month, according to International Living.

Expect a spring-like climate year round and more than 30 universities, plenty of art and history museums, theaters, and restaurants.

5. Portugal
Palacio da Pena,Sintra,Portugal
Carol Yepes | Moment | Getty Images

A couple could live well in the arts-rich tourist town of Sintra for $3,065 a month, according to International Living. (Although, other parts of the country are more affordable).

Sintra is just a 40 minute drive from Lisbon, and is "packed with opportunities to explore."

More from Personal Finance:
Tuition discounting grows at private colleges and universities
Climate change can pose big risks to real estate investments
This is four-time NBA champ John Salley's No. 1 money rule