You don't need a million dollars to live a luxurious retirement if you're willing to leave the United States.

"Most people assume that a high-flying existence like that is the purview of the rich and famous alone," said Jennifer Stevens, the executive editor of International Living.

They're wrong, Stevens said.

The website for expatriates is out with a list of "5 Places to Live Like the Rich and Famous…Without their Bank Balance." Around 680,000 Americans currently receive their Social Security checks at a foreign addresses, yet the number of retirees abroad is likely higher since many people keep their U.S. bank account.

The average monthly Social Security check is $1,404, and more than 40 percent of single adults receive more than 90 percent of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the five destinations.