Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won't challenge Trump for 2020 GOP presidential nomination

Mexico's president on Saturday hinted his country could tighten migration controls to defuse U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.Traderead more
Trump's latest threat to slap tariffs on cars from Mexico could price some Americans out of cars as auto prices near record highs.Autosread more
The trade war continued to escalate this week with no clear exit for China and the U.S.Traderead more
According to Xinhua, FedEx failed to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China, "seriously damaging the lawful rights and interests of its clients and...Marketsread more
The family behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, has closed down all new funding of nonprofits while it deals with myriad lawsuits related to its role in the opioid...Pharmaceuticalsread more
As Uber's initial public offering unfolded earlier this month, drivers across the country went on strike to denounce low wages and lack of benefits. CNBC spoke with the...Personal Financeread more
The announcement comes days after Robert Mueller announced that the special counsel's office was closing.Politicsread more
Investor could add consumer staples and utilities as defense while staying away from companies with explicit sales exposure to China, according to Wall Street analysts.Marketsread more
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly planning to launch an antitrust investigation into Google.Technologyread more
Stocks pulled back sharply in May, battered by trade and economic fears. However, drops like this one are more common than people think.Marketsread more
Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.Technologyread more
Maryland Gov. Larry Logan told The Washington Post that he will not challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, ending his flirtation with a possible insurgent campaign that would have offered an alternative to moderate Republicans who are dissatisfied with Trump's tenure in office.
"I'm not going to be a candidate for president in 2020," Hogan told the Post.
The popular, centrist governor said he did not want to be pulled away from his duties in Annapolis by a long-shot campaign against an incumbent president who remains popular with the party base.
"I have a commitment to the 6 million people of Maryland and a lot of work to do, things we haven't completed," the governor told the Post.
A Republican governing in a largely Democratic state, Hogan managed to win a second term in 2018 despite the blue wave that gave Democrats control of the House of Representatives in Washington.
Hogan has a very high approval rating in Maryland. Eighty percent of Marylanders approved of his handling of state government in a February poll. But 55% said he should not run for president.
In an interview with CNBC in March, Hogan said he would consider challenging Trump "if the president weakened and I really thought it was important to the country," but even at that time he suggested that scenario was unlikely.
"There are more things I want to get done, and I also don't want to go on some fool's errand," Hogan said. "Nobody's successfully challenged a sitting president in their primary since 1884, and I don't want to just run around the country and put my family and everybody through that kind of an effort for no reason."
Hogan is the son of the only Republican in Congress to vote for all three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon during the Watergate crisis.
Trump said he would formally announce his re-election bid on June 18 at a rally in Orlando, Florida.
Though Hogan has bowed out, Trump will face a challenge from at least one other candidate. William Weld, former Republican governor of Massachusetts, announced in April that he would challenged the president for the nomination.
Read the full story in The Washington Post.