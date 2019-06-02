Google looking into service outages as cloud experiences 'larger network issue'

Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.Marketsread more
China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
President Donald Trump encouraged the United Kingdom to walk away from negotiations with the European Union if they are unable to secure a favorable Brexit deal.Politicsread more
Despite the U.S.-China trade war, analysts say there are plenty of quality companies to invest in.Marketsread more
The agency said 33 NG and 33 Max aircraft are affected in the U.S. Worldwide, 133 NG and 179 Max planes are affected.Transportationread more
This article explains the antitrust concerns about Google from other companies, critics in Washington and the EU, and how a Justice Department probe could impact the sprawling...Technologyread more
Chapels and interfaith prayer spaces, many with full or part-time chaplains, are among the amenities offered by more than three dozen airports around the country. Orlando...Travelread more
Federated Investors' Phil Orlando takes down his exposure to stocks due to growing uncertainty surrounding trade.Futures Nowread more
Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S.Technologyread more
"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they've been 'talking' for 25 years. We want action, not talk," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.Politicsread more
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will show how Apple is evolving the iPhone in the face of a contracting smartphone market.Technologyread more
Google is looking into issues with its cloud service after users reported that several apps were down Sunday, including YouTube, Gmail and Snapchat.
Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S, but it had identified the root issue and hoped to have service back up shortly.
"We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple service in Google Cloud, GSuite and YouTube," the company said. "Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to a return to normal service shortly."
Snapchat said it was aware that some users were unable to use the app.
Users took to Twitter to report that YouTube was also experiencing issues.
There was also numerous complaints that Gmail was not functioning.