Tech

Google looking into service outages as cloud experiences 'larger network issue'

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Users reported that Gmail, YouTube and Snapchat were down.
  • Google said the cloud was experiencing a larger network issue due to network congestion in the eastern U.S.
Silhouettes of people holding laptops are seen in front of the logo of 'Google' technology company.
Aytac Unal | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Google is looking into issues with its cloud service after users reported that several apps were down Sunday, including YouTube, Gmail and Snapchat.

Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S, but it had identified the root issue and hoped to have service back up shortly.

"We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple service in Google Cloud, GSuite and YouTube," the company said. "Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to a return to normal service shortly."

Snapchat said it was aware that some users were unable to use the app.



Users took to Twitter to report that YouTube was also experiencing issues.



There was also numerous complaints that Gmail was not functioning.


