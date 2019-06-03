Alphabet shares drop as Justice Department reportedly prepares for Google antitrust probe

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:Market Insiderread more
Alphabet shares fell more than 3% in the premarket Monday after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.
The probe would look into Google's search practices and other businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Friday report added, citing sources, that third-party critics of Google have been in contact with the department on the matter. It was not clear whether the company had been contacted by the department.
Alphabet did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.