Alphabet shares drop as Justice Department reportedly prepares for Google antitrust probe

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, Alphabet,...

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dow futures fall 100 points after China blames US for trade war,...

U.S. stock futures fell on the first trading day of June after China's rhetoric on U.S. trade relationship intensified over the weekend.

Is China really paying for Trump's tariffs? It isn't so...

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...

Everything you need to know about Trump's official state visit to...

The Trump family will begin their state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden on Monday.

Alphabet drops as Justice Department reportedly prepares for...

Alphabet shares fell more than 3% in the premarket Monday after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, now at...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

A trade deal isn't likely to happen at G-20, JP Morgan and Morgan...

Experts from J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley told CNBC that the rhetoric from China and the U.S. in recent weeks has worsened to a point where it's appearing improbable that...

US-UK ties on 'shaky ground' as Trump arrives for three-day visit

A Conservative Party leadership contest and differences over Huawei and Iran are likely to test the resolve of the "special relationship."

Boeing and two other Dow stocks are on the verge of the dreaded...

A major May sell-off has set off bearish alarms on the Dow. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, has assessed the damage, and says it doesn't look pretty.

Beijing vows to defend 'islands and rocks' in the South China Sea

A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...

Altria invests $372 million in Swiss tobacco company as cigarette...

Altria will invest $372 million to sell On, an oral-derived nicotine pouch brand, adding another nicotine product to its growing portfolio.

Morgan Stanley sees global recession 'in three quarters' if Trump...

Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.

Alphabet shares drop as Justice Department reportedly prepares for Google antitrust probe

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Alphabet shares fell more than 3% in the premarket Monday after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.

The probe would look into Google's search practices and other businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Friday report added, citing sources, that third-party critics of Google have been in contact with the department on the matter. It was not clear whether the company had been contacted by the department.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

