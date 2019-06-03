Amazon, Facebook and Google tumble on antitrust concerns

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.Real Estateread more
Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.
J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.
The Nasdaq Composite fell to start off June as investors worried about stricter regulations hitting the technology sector.
China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.
The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.
Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA plans to order airlines whose...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota Motor on Monday posted a rise in U.S. sales in May, as a strong economy and upbeat consumer sentiment fueled demand.
President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.
Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...
A video surfaced Sunday night on Twitter purporting to show "Jeopardy!" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...
Shares of leading tech giants slid Monday on reports that antitrust regulators are taking steps that could lead to greater oversight.
Shares of Amazon and Facebook were both down more than 3% Monday following a Washington Post report that the top U.S. antitrust enforcement agencies have a new agreement over tech oversight. The drop shaved about $28 billion and $20 billion respectively from their market caps.
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet were down more than 6% after The Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation. The stock lost about $49 billion from its market cap, bringing it to around $720 billion.
Antitrust regulation has remained a distant threat in recent years as scandals like Cambridge Analytica brought the scale of tech power into focus for the public. In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, "break up big tech" has become a rallying cry for some, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
But a new reported agreement between the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice brings that threat a bit closer to reality. The FTC will take the lead on oversight of Amazon, which the DOJ will have greater jurisdiction over Google, according to the Post. The FTC previously closed an investigation of Google without taking action, but now the DOJ will take another look into Google's practices in search and other areas, according to the Journal.
While Facebook was not named in the reports as a focus of the agencies' new agreement, the move could have implications for the social networking site as well. Facebook is already under investigation by the FTC over its handling of user data and has said it is expecting a fine of up to $5 billion.
