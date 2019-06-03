Skip Navigation
Tech

Amazon, Facebook and Google tumble on antitrust concerns

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Shares of Amazon, Google and Facebook were down Monday after reports that U.S. antitrust regulators have a new oversight agreement.
  • The Department of Justice is readying an antitrust investigation into Google, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The Federal Trade Commission will focus its efforts more on Amazon oversight, The Washington Post reported.
Jeff Bezos
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Shares of leading tech giants slid Monday on reports that antitrust regulators are taking steps that could lead to greater oversight.

Shares of Amazon and Facebook were both down more than 3% Monday following a Washington Post report that the top U.S. antitrust enforcement agencies have a new agreement over tech oversight. The drop shaved about $28 billion and $20 billion respectively from their market caps.

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet were down more than 6% after The Wall Street Journal reported the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation. The stock lost about $49 billion from its market cap, bringing it to around $720 billion.

Antitrust regulation has remained a distant threat in recent years as scandals like Cambridge Analytica brought the scale of tech power into focus for the public. In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, "break up big tech" has become a rallying cry for some, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

But a new reported agreement between the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice brings that threat a bit closer to reality. The FTC will take the lead on oversight of Amazon, which the DOJ will have greater jurisdiction over Google, according to the Post. The FTC previously closed an investigation of Google without taking action, but now the DOJ will take another look into Google's practices in search and other areas, according to the Journal.

While Facebook was not named in the reports as a focus of the agencies' new agreement, the move could have implications for the social networking site as well. Facebook is already under investigation by the FTC over its handling of user data and has said it is expecting a fine of up to $5 billion.

