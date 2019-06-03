Apple took several swipes at Google and Facebook at its biggest software event of the year

Apple has been rhetorically attacking Google and Facebook for years over how those companies handle user privacy. At its annual developer's conference on Monday, the iPhone maker brought the rivalry to the product level.

A new service called Sign In with Apple will allow users to sign onto their various online services with their Apple ID, keeping them from having to use Facebook or Google credentials so frequently. The selling point for Apple is that it claims to protect privacy better than Google or Facebook, which use data from sign-in services to sell ads around the internet.

The launch underscores Apple's multi-year effort to organize its marketing and engineering efforts around user privacy as it pushes beyond the iPhone into software and subscription services, where it's taking on companies that have different business models and have, in many case, had much longer periods of time to build their products.

One of Apple's slides on Monday showed the logos of Google and Facebook with a list of personal information those two companies collect, like friends, hometown and gender. Separately at the event, Craig Federighi, an Apple senior vice president, called it "abuse" when developers use WiFi and Bluetooth signals to determine a user's location without access to GPS. Apple said that on the iPhone it was "shutting the door" to the practice, which Facebook admitted to using in December.

"Shots at Google and Facebook are found everywhere in this keynote," Neil Cybart, an analyst, tweeted during the event.

Apple didn't have a comment beyond its keynote presentation. Representatives from Google and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.