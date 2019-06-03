Drinking 25 cups of coffee a day is still safe for the heart, study says

U.S. stock futures fell on the first trading day of June after China's rhetoric on U.S. trade relationship intensified over the weekend.US Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...World Economyread more
The Trump family will begin their state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden on Monday.World Politicsread more
Alphabet shares fell more than 3% in the premarket Monday after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.Marketsread more
Experts from J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley told CNBC that the rhetoric from China and the U.S. in recent weeks has worsened to a point where it's appearing improbable that...World Economyread more
A Conservative Party leadership contest and differences over Huawei and Iran are likely to test the resolve of the "special relationship."World Politicsread more
A major May sell-off has set off bearish alarms on the Dow. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, has assessed the damage, and says it doesn't look pretty.Trading Nationread more
A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...Politicsread more
Altria will invest $372 million to sell On, an oral-derived nicotine pouch brand, adding another nicotine product to its growing portfolio.Health and Scienceread more
Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.Marketsread more
The FAA plans to order airlines to replace the parts in question, a new wrinkle for carriers who are already grappling with grounded 737 Max planes.Airlinesread more
People who drink up to 25 cups of coffee a day don't run a greater risk of a heart attack.
That's the remarkable finding from a study of over 8,000 people in the U.K., carried out by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Previous studies have linked drinking coffee with a hardening of the arteries that pump blood from your heart to other parts of the body. If arteries become stiff, it can increase stress on the heart and raise a person's chance of having a heart attack or stroke.
But the fresh research, presented Monday at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) Conference, claimed that after looking at the heart scans of 8,412 people, it had "debunked" previous studies linking coffee to poor heart health.
For the study, coffee drinking was categorized into three groups: those who drink less than one cup a day, those who drink between one and three cups a day and those who drink more than three.
People who consumed more than 25 cups of coffee a day were excluded, but the BHP claimed that "no increased stiffening of arteries was associated with those who drank up to this high limit."
"This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potential detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries," said Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation in a statement.
In 2018, the findings of a study of around half-a-million British adults claimed that coffee drinkers were found to have a slightly lower risk of death over a 10-year follow-up period than non-coffee drinkers.
Other studies have claimed substances in coffee might reduce inflammation and improve how the body uses insulin, which could decrease the likelihood of developing diabetes.