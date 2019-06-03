Cramer Remix: Put VF Corp on your shopping list

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that investors should be ready to buy into VF Corp, even though the retail sector has taken a big hit by trade tensions.

VF Corp is the parent of notable fashion labels such as Vans, The North Face, and Timberland that has gotten leaner after its recent spin-off of its jeans business. The problem, however, is that the company revamped its business at the wrong time, Cramer said.

"They finally spun off Kontoor Brands [last] month, it trades under the symbol KTB, and no one cared because the timing stinks, " the "Mad Money" host said. "Both the oddly spelled Kontoor ... and VF have a bunch of Chinese exposure, and in this trade war wracked market, investors want nothing to do with China."

Shares of VF Corp are down nearly $7 as of Monday's close from its May highs shy of $90. Another headwind is that the retail industry is slowing down, Cramer added.

Still, VF Corp owns Vans, which is one of the best growth properties in the apparel industry, he said. The North Face and Timberland are also solid businesses, he continued.

Cramer said it's tough to recommend stocks under the current market volatility, but there's hope for VF Corp.

VF Corp was doing everything right, and sometimes doing everything right is not enough, " he said. "Still, at some point I absolutely think you should own this one, but not yet. I bet this will become a much more compelling story at the end of the summer as we head into back-to-school season.

"Please, put VF Corp on your shopping list. Be ready to buy it at lower levels."

