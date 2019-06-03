Apple announces updates to TV and Watch software

Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday with a keynote address at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The company is expected to announce the latest version of its iOS software for iPhone and iPad at the San Jose-based event.

WWDC is where Apple typically pulls back the curtains on where its software is heading. The company has announced a new version of its iOS at WWDC every year since 2009, and analysts are expecting version 13 to be announced at Monday's event. The new version is expected to come with a new dark mode and improved Mail, Health and iMessage apps, according to reports from Bloomberg and 9to5Mac. Apple is also expected to launch new Mac apps for Music, TV and Podcasts that could replace iTunes, according to Bloomberg.

Developers will be watching closely for signs of whether Apple's iOS will eventually replace its operating system for Mac, or at least become the primary platform. At last year's event, Apple said that it was not merging iOS with MacOS. But as Apple has shifted its focus into selling services to existing iPhone users as smartphone sales slim down, the mobile operating system has become increasingly more important.

Here's everything that's been announced so far: