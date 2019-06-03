Apple announces updates to TV and Watch software

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.Marketsread more
Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.Technologyread more
Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.Real Estateread more
Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.Bondsread more
J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.Market Insiderread more
Biotech stocks jumped Monday after pharmaceutical companies presented some positive drug trial results on experimental medicines that give hope for breakthrough treatments for...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
A drop in the Cass Freight Index, a relatively under-the-radar indicator, is causing some to worry about slowdown elsewhere in the U.S. economy.Economyread more
The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.Economyread more
Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA said it will order airlines whose...Airlinesread more
Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday with a keynote address at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The company is expected to announce the latest version of its iOS software for iPhone and iPad at the San Jose-based event.
WWDC is where Apple typically pulls back the curtains on where its software is heading. The company has announced a new version of its iOS at WWDC every year since 2009, and analysts are expecting version 13 to be announced at Monday's event. The new version is expected to come with a new dark mode and improved Mail, Health and iMessage apps, according to reports from Bloomberg and 9to5Mac. Apple is also expected to launch new Mac apps for Music, TV and Podcasts that could replace iTunes, according to Bloomberg.
Developers will be watching closely for signs of whether Apple's iOS will eventually replace its operating system for Mac, or at least become the primary platform. At last year's event, Apple said that it was not merging iOS with MacOS. But as Apple has shifted its focus into selling services to existing iPhone users as smartphone sales slim down, the mobile operating system has become increasingly more important.
Here's everything that's been announced so far:
Apple unveiled its latest version of its iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS 13. With the new system, unlocking with FaceID will be 30% faster. App launch speed will be up to twice as fast on the new system.
Apple is bringing more apps to the watch, including voice memos, audiobooks and the calculator.
The new WatchOS makes the watch more independent from the iPhone. Users will be able to update their watch software on the device directly, rather than through the iPhone. The OS will support independent apps that don't require a companion app on the iPhone. It will also let users search the full App Store from the watch directly and live stream audio.
Apple is also expanding its health features on the new watch operating system. It will give users more insights into their "activity trends" over longer periods of time. It also adds an app that will alert users when they are being exposed to dangerously loud noise levels.
The company announced a new cycle tracking app for tracking fertility and menstrual cycles. The app will be available both on the watch and to non-watch users on the iPhone through the Health app.
Apple is redesigning its TV homepage and letting different profiles have their own "up next" lists. Apple's TV operating system will support Xbox and PlayStation controllers to for playing video games.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
-CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.
Watch: What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference