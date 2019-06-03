Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles and warn about possible hearing loss from loud noise

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during the Apple Inc. Spring Forward event in San Francisco, California.

Apple unveiled menstrual cycle tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, at the company's annual developers conference on Monday.

Called "cycle tracking," women can log their symptoms, receive notifications when their periods are about to begin and receive a fertility window prediction, Apple Vice President of Health Sumbul Desai said. The app will be available on Apple's Watch and iPhone.

"We are so excited to bring more focus to this incredibly important aspect of women's health," she said.

A hearing health app will also be available on the Watch. It monitors the noise level and tells people whether they're at risk for damage, Desai said, adding that the app will not record or save the audio.

The noise app uses Watch's microphone to detect decibel levels and warn people if it's reached a level that could harm their hearing over time, Desai said.

"Since hearing loss is often so gradual, it's important to know when the sounds around you are loud enough to impact your hearing, like when you're in the middle of a construction zone, at a sporting event or playing your music really loud to drown out your singing voice," she said.

The Watch will also record people's activity trends, helping them see whether they're becoming more or less active and pushing them to "get back on track" if they start slipping, Desai said.

"Activity trends will provide you with a more complete picture of what you can do to stay active and even more importantly, give you the motivation you need for long-term success," she said.

Apple has made health care one of its top priorities. Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer in January that Apple is focused on "democratizing" health care and he thinks health care will be "Apple's greatest contribution to mankind."

The company's health team hired obstetrician Dr. Christine Curry to look into how the company can bolster its efforts in women's health, among other projects, CNBC reported in February. Curry joined the dozens of doctors Apple has hired to work on health projects.

Last year, Apple rolled out a feature for people to store their medical records on their iPhones, letting them to access data that can be difficult to see and frustrating to transfer. The company also added an electrocardiogram to its Apple Watch, allowing consumers to track their heart activity and possibly catch irregularities.

WATCH: This 'Fitbit for fertility' could help women get pregnant faster