Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles and warn about possible hearing loss from loud noise

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Nasdaq enters correction territory as regulation fears batter...

Stocks fell as investors fretted over the possibility of tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook facing tighter regulations.

Marketsread more

Apple drops on report that Justice Department is eyeing antitrust...

The possible Apple probe is linked to a potential Google probe, Reuters reported, and stems from meetings between the DOJ and the FTC.

Technologyread more

Fed's Bullard says a rate cut may be 'warranted soon'

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

Economyread more

Apple begins its annual developers conference, laying out future...

Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it is expected to launch the new version of its iOS software.

Technologyread more

Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles, warn about...

Apple unveiled period tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, Monday at the company's annual developers conference.

Health and Scienceread more

Why China's rare earths threat is no game changer in the trade...

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, but Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts.

Marketsread more

Boeing plans FAA re-certification flight 'very soon' for 737 Max,...

Boeing is operating test flights with air safety regulators this week, a precursor to operating test flights so the grounded jets can be cleared to fly again.

Airlinesread more

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, Facebook,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

As mortgage rates plunge, millions more homeowners can benefit...

There are now about 5.9 million borrowers who could see their rates drop by at least 75 basis points by refinancing their mortgages.

Real Estateread more

10-year yield continues collapse on slowing growth fears, falls...

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.

Bondsread more

JP Morgan sees the 10-year yield falling to 1.75% as trade...

J.P. Morgan Chase strategists cut their forecast for the bench mark 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75% at year-end, from a prior forecast of 2.45%.

Market Insiderread more
Health and Science

Apple Watch will be able to track menstrual cycles and warn about possible hearing loss from loud noise

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Apple unveiled a new cycle tracker and hearing health app Monday at its annual developer conference. 
  • Apple also showed off new long-term activity trend tracking.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks health care will be "Apple's greatest contribution to mankind."
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks during the Apple Inc. Spring Forward event in San Francisco, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple unveiled menstrual cycle tracking and health hearing apps, among other health-related updates, at the company's annual developers conference on Monday.

Called "cycle tracking," women can log their symptoms, receive notifications when their periods are about to begin and receive a fertility window prediction, Apple Vice President of Health Sumbul Desai said. The app will be available on Apple's Watch and iPhone.

"We are so excited to bring more focus to this incredibly important aspect of women's health," she said.

A hearing health app will also be available on the Watch. It monitors the noise level and tells people whether they're at risk for damage, Desai said, adding that the app will not record or save the audio.

The noise app uses Watch's microphone to detect decibel levels and warn people if it's reached a level that could harm their hearing over time, Desai said.

"Since hearing loss is often so gradual, it's important to know when the sounds around you are loud enough to impact your hearing, like when you're in the middle of a construction zone, at a sporting event or playing your music really loud to drown out your singing voice," she said.

The Watch will also record people's activity trends, helping them see whether they're becoming more or less active and pushing them to "get back on track" if they start slipping, Desai said.

"Activity trends will provide you with a more complete picture of what you can do to stay active and even more importantly, give you the motivation you need for long-term success," she said.

Apple has made health care one of its top priorities. Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer in January that Apple is focused on "democratizing" health care and he thinks health care will be "Apple's greatest contribution to mankind."

The company's health team hired obstetrician Dr. Christine Curry to look into how the company can bolster its efforts in women's health, among other projects, CNBC reported in February. Curry joined the dozens of doctors Apple has hired to work on health projects.

Last year, Apple rolled out a feature for people to store their medical records on their iPhones, letting them to access data that can be difficult to see and frustrating to transfer. The company also added an electrocardiogram to its Apple Watch, allowing consumers to track their heart activity and possibly catch irregularities.

WATCH: This 'Fitbit for fertility' could help women get pregnant faster

VIDEO2:0402:04
Ava's wearable makes tracking fertility easier than ever before
Modern Medicine