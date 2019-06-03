Facebook is a 'top buy' on tech correction, says RBC Capital's Mahaney

There's good reason to get into Facebook right now, according to RBC Capital Markets' Mark Mahaney.

In fact, it's his "top buy" in the tech sector.

Shares of the social media company took a hit on Monday — along with those of Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Apple — thanks to concerns over potential antitrust regulation.

Mahaney, the firm's lead technology analyst, called Facebook "extremely compelling on a risk-reward basis."

"It's cheaper than its growth rate. You rarely find that in tech," he added. "So, we like Facebook on this kind of correction. I don't think the fundamentals will really change."