Gen Z is hitting the job market — what they need to know to get the best salary and benefits

It's June, and Generation Z is about to hit the job market. Yet while these 18- to 22-year-old candidates share many things in common with preceding generations, they think about and approach employment very differently than their predecessors.

Money is important to them, but real responsibility, meaningful work and opportunities for future advancement are equally so. And with the lowest unemployment rate in 18 years and a strong economy, those looking for a new job may be able to shop among multiple offers.

According to a new recruiting study by talent acquisition platform Yello, within three months of their job search, 2 out of 3 business majors expect to receive more than one job offer; half of Gen Z computer science and engineering majors expect to receive multiple offers; for non-STEM majors, like communications or political science, 7 in 10 members of this generation are worried about finding a job; and 3 in 4 Gen Z education majors expect to receive at least one offer.

More from Invest in You:

College kids who have this on their resume earn about $20,000 more

Getting to know the 'right' people is key to getting the right salary

Your most valuable workplace benefit may be the most overlooked

In February 2019 Yello partnered with SurveyMonkey Audience, SurveyMonkey's global market research panel, to survey 750 full-time employees and students ages 18 to 54 to compare and contrast the evolving array of needs and behaviors between each generation. What they found was that Gen Z is the least likely generation to negotiate a higher salary or better benefits, even though competition for talent today is so intense.

That's because these first-time employees aren't sure what to expect when it comes time for salary negotiations, says Jason Weingarten, Yello's co-founder and CEO.

Source: Yello

The study revealed that while most recruiters agree that in the current employment market the balance of power has now shifted dramatically from the employer to the talent, only 49% of Gen Zers, compared to 70% of millennials, plan to leverage the tight labor market as a way to negotiate a higher salary and better benefits.

"Even more surprising, says Weingarten, "a quarter of Generation Z expect to earn less than $30,000. This suggests that students aren't aware of the opportunities available to them, especially in STEM fields and professional services. Without an understanding of the job market and in-demand roles, students don't know what to expect."