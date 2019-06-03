Dow futures fall nearly 200 points amid intensifying trade war concerns

U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower Monday morning, as market participants monitor an intensifying trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

At around 03:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 179 points, indicating a negative open of more than 181 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid growing fears that Washington's latest tariff threats against Mexico could tip the global economy into a recession.

Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated over the weekend, as the two countries clashed over trade, technology and security issues.

A senior Chinese official and trade negotiator said Sunday that Washington would not be able to use pressure to force a trade deal on Beijing. Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen also refused to say whether the leaders of both countries would meet at the G20 summit to work out an agreement later this month.

On the data front, a final reading of manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for May will be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index for May, construction spending figures for April and latest light vehicle sales data will all follow slightly later in the session.

In corporate news, Box and Coupa Software are both expected to release their latest quarterly results after market close.