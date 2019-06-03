Dow futures fall nearly 200 points amid intensifying trade war concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that America is collecting billions of dollars in tariffs from China, but many American businesses argue that they're the...World Economyread more
The Trump family will begin their state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden on Monday.World Politicsread more
A high-level colonel in the Chinese military admits there's a possibility of a "miscalculation" in the South China Sea, but defended China's "need" to protect what Beijing...Politicsread more
Investors are not fully appreciating the effect of reduced capital expenditures, which could drive down global demand, according to the bank.Marketsread more
Here are some important words and phrases from the renewable energy lexicon.Sustainable Energyread more
Google said there was a larger network issue related to network congestion in the eastern U.S.Technologyread more
The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for May was 50.2, slightly above the 50 level which analysts polled by Reuters had expected.China Economyread more
China on Sunday took a firm official stance against the U.S. on trade, issuing a paper that illustrates a widening gap between the two sides.China Politicsread more
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group has reportedly hit a roadblock in its quest to raise money for its latest fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade. Meanwhile, data from a private survey on Monday showed that Chinese manufacturing...Asia Marketsread more
Microsoft's battle with the Justice Department dragged on for almost a decade. If the DOJ investigates Google, expect things to move more quickly, according to two antitrust...Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower Monday morning, as market participants monitor an intensifying trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
At around 03:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 179 points, indicating a negative open of more than 181 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly lower.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid growing fears that Washington's latest tariff threats against Mexico could tip the global economy into a recession.
Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated over the weekend, as the two countries clashed over trade, technology and security issues.
A senior Chinese official and trade negotiator said Sunday that Washington would not be able to use pressure to force a trade deal on Beijing. Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen also refused to say whether the leaders of both countries would meet at the G20 summit to work out an agreement later this month.
On the data front, a final reading of manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for May will be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index for May, construction spending figures for April and latest light vehicle sales data will all follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Box and Coupa Software are both expected to release their latest quarterly results after market close.
On Friday, the Dow tumbled more than 350 points after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10. The Trump administration has threatened to raise those charges up to 25% over the coming months if Mexico does not take significant action in stopping migrants reaching the southern border.
Friday's declines added to a torrid week and month for stocks. The Dow dropped 3% last week and notched its sixth straight weekly loss. That's the longest weekly losing streak for the Dow since 2011. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their fourth straight weekly loss. The major indexes also snapped a four-month winning streak.