Trump blasts London Mayor Sadiq Khan on UK trip: 'He is a stone cold loser'

President Donald Trump fired back a fiercely-worded response to London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday morning, in an escalating war of words at the start of the U.S. president's official state visit to the U.K.
Building on comments to reporters late Sunday evening, Trump took to Twitter just moments before touching down at Stansted Airport, near London. "He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me," Trump said of Khan.
He said Khan had "by all accounts" done a terrible job as mayor of London, and had been "foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom."
His comments come as Khan compared Trump to the fascists who roiled Europe in the 20th century in an opinion article published ahead of the U.S. president's visit.
"In years to come, I suspect this state visit will be one we look back on with profound regret and acknowledge that we were on the wrong side of history," Khan wrote in the article published by The Guardian.
Trump and Khan have had a contentious relationship for years. After attackers killed eight people near London Bridge in 2017, Trump criticized Khan's handling of the incident, and Khan's office called Trump "ill-informed." Khan then urged the U.K. government to reassess its invitation to Trump for a U.K. visit later that year. "I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the U.S.A. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Khan told U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
—CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this article.