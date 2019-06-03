Skip Navigation
World Politics

Everything you need to know about Trump's state visit to the UK

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • Traveling with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, the U.S. president will attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II allies' D-Day invasion in Portsmouth and Normandy.
  • The visit comes a year after Trump's last trip to the U.K., when he tested the resolve of May by telling a newspaper that Conservative lawmaker Boris Johnson would make a "great prime minister."
VIDEO2:2002:20
President Trump heads to the UK for official visit
Capital Connection

President Donald Trump's first official state visit to the U.K. will be dominated by a series of official engagements with the British royal family and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Traveling with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, and all four of his adult children, the U.S. president will also attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II allies' D-Day invasion in Portsmouth and Normandy.

Just like his previous trip to the U.K. last year, Trump has again tested the resolve of May by telling a newspaper that Conservative lawmaker Boris Johnson would be an "excellent" prime minister.

May, who announced her resignation last month after repeatedly failing to win support for a deal under which Britain would leave the European Union, is set to leave office on June 7.

Here's a look at what Trump is scheduled to get up to over the next three days:

Day one

The Trump family will begin their state visit with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden. There, they will meet with Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they inspect the Guard of Honour.

Royal gun salutes will be fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London on the River Thames shortly afterward.

The U.S. president and his wife will attend a private lunch at the Palace with the queen, before being invited to take a tour of a special exhibition in the picture gallery.

President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth as they arrive for tea at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 13, 2018. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Later that afternoon, they will head to Westminster Abbey with Prince Andrew to lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

For afternoon tea, Trump and the first lady will head to Clarence House with Prince Charles and Camilla.

The first day will conclude with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, where both the queen and Trump will be expected to make speeches.

Day two

The U.S. president will begin his second day in Britain by joining May for breakfast at St James's Palace in London. The Duke of York as well as other prominent U.S. and U.K. business leaders will be expected to attend.

Trump and May will hold bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street later in the day, before hosting a joint press conference.

Ahead of Trump's visit trip, political analysts questioned just how deeply Trump would immerse himself into the Conservative Party leadership contest.

He told reporters in an impromptu exchange at the White House before travelling to London that he might meet with Johnson — currently seen as the bookmakers favorite to replace May — as well as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

The U.S. president described them both as "friends" and "good guys."

On Tuesday evening, Prince Charles and Camilla will join the U.S. president and first lady at Winfield House in Regent's Park, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

Day three

Trump's final day in the U.K. will be spent commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The president will accompany members of the British royal family at an official event in Portsmouth, before travelling to Normandy to attend another D-Day ceremony in France with President Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, speaks ahead of the Balkan summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images