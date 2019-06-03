Everything you need to know about Trump's state visit to the UK

President Donald Trump's first official state visit to the U.K. will be dominated by a series of official engagements with the British royal family and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Traveling with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, and all four of his adult children, the U.S. president will also attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II allies' D-Day invasion in Portsmouth and Normandy.

Just like his previous trip to the U.K. last year, Trump has again tested the resolve of May by telling a newspaper that Conservative lawmaker Boris Johnson would be an "excellent" prime minister.

May, who announced her resignation last month after repeatedly failing to win support for a deal under which Britain would leave the European Union, is set to leave office on June 7.

Here's a look at what Trump is scheduled to get up to over the next three days: