Why China's rare earths threat is no game-changer in the trade war

China last year produced 97 percent of the global supply of rare earths -- a group of 17 elements used in high-tech products ranging from flat-screen televisions to iPods to hybrid cars -- but is home to just a third of reserves.

China's threat to stop exporting rare earth minerals to the United States may not give Beijing much leverage in the ongoing trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

While China is the world's leading producer of rare earths — minerals found in a wide range of everyday consumer electronics — Beijing's ability to use them as a weapon is fairly limited, according to several analysts. It remains to be seen how China would structure a ban on rare earths, but some corners of Wall Street say the move wouldn't be a game-changer for Beijing's trade negotiators.

"As a general premise, we are of the view that the impact on the U.S. would be mild, which is one reason why we are skeptical that Beijing would 'pull the trigger' on this particular threat," Raymond James analysts Ed Mills and Pavel Molchanov said in a research note on Monday.

The official newspaper of the Communist Party of China warned last week that Beijing could soon stop exporting rare earths to the U.S. The threat came ahead of an increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods that went into effect this past weekend.