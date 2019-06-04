Skip Navigation
Dow futures rally on hopes of a resolution to Mexico tariffs

Lawmakers reportedly are discussing whether they may have to vote to stop President Trump's planned new tariffs on Mexico.

China is ramping up its own chip industry. That could hurt...

The U.S.-China trade war and the threat that Chinese firms could be cut off from American technology has boosted China's push for its own semiconductor industry.

The government is threatening big tech — and the market just took...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

House passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after delays,...

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 13, Mac Pro and more

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

Crypto founder, at charity lunch, wants to change Buffett's...

Justin Sun appears on "Squawk Box" to discuss his record setting $4.57 million bid in a charity auction to have lunch with Warren Buffett.

CVS to open 1,500 HealthHUB stores over next two years

CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announces ahead of its investor day. These stores are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health...

Bill Gates,Travis Kalanick bet on A.I. chip start-up using light...

Luminous wants to use silicon photonics -- a way to move data quickly with light -- to build a chip that can outperform Google's latest AI hardware. Big names are signing on.

Walmart is going after high school students in war for talent

Walmart hopes to retain more young talent, with degrees in fields related to technology.

China warns citizens against travel to the US

Beijing is stepping up its warnings against the U.S. by cautioning Chinese people about working, studying and traveling in America.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients may have had...

About 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have had their financial, medical and other personal information exposed in a data breach, the company said Monday.

Fed's Mary Daly says trade escalation is not the only risk facing...

Trade uncertainties are high on the minds of investors and businesses — but they're not the only risk facing the U.S. economy right now, said Mary Daly, president and chief...

Health and Science

  • CVS says he will expand its HealthHUB concept.
  • HealthHUBs are redesigned CVS drugstores that include more health services and products.
  • CVS makes its announcement hours before its investor day in New York on Tuesday.
First Look at CVS Health Hub
Health and Science

CVS will open 1,500 HealthHUB stores by the end of 2021, the company announced Tuesday ahead of its investor day.

The HealthHUBs are remodeled drugstores that focus more on health services and products and less on candy and greeting cards. CVS opened its first three HealthHUB locations in Houston in February. It plans to open more in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Tampa, Florida, by the end of the year.

"We're pleased with the customer feedback we've received on the HealthHUBs," CVS Pharmacy Kevin Hourican said in an interview. He said these stores have seen higher traffic in the MinuteClinics, increased sales in the front of the store and more prescription volumes.

HealthHUBs include an expanded health clinic, with a lab for blood testing and health screenings. There are also wellness rooms for yoga and seminars, dietitians and respiratory specialists in the HealthHUBs.

Alan Lotvin, CVS executive vice president of transformation, said the 50 stores CVS will add this year will include these same features, while the ones added next year and the year after may look slightly different as the company improves on the design. CVS may tweak the designs for different markets and store sizes. For example, Hourican said stores in the Northeast tend to be smaller than the ones in Texas, so the company will need to pare it down.

Like other retailers, CVS needs to figure out how to keep people coming into its stores, and health services gives consumers something they can't buy online.

The company in May said it decided to close 46 underperforming stores. Hourican said he does not anticipate "meaningful" store closures. However, he said 500 store leases come up for renewal every year and CVS will review those.

Executives also think the HealthHUBs will help advance CVS' vision for its $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna. The combined company says it wants to keep its members healthier and lower its health-care expenses and that managing chronic conditions in its drugstores will help accomplish that.

Measuring progress on this front may take longer, Hourican said. The company will track how its members are engaging with the services in stores and whether that leads to behavior change, clinical outcomes and cost reductions.

"It really is measuring at each step along the way, are you getting what you expect to get," he said. "When you get the clinical outcomes you see the cost savings we modeled."

CVS' announcement comes as executives try to impress analysts and shareholders on their strategic vision at the company's investor day in New York on Tuesday. The company's stock price has slid 20% this year. Executives warned that 2019 would be challenging, between integrating Aetna, navigating regulatory pressure and shrinking profitability for filling prescription drugs.