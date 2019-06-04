Tencent's biggest shareholder says Chinese tech has been a 'bloodbath' — but the future looks bright

Tencent's biggest shareholder is bullish on Chinese tech stocks despite the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Naspers, a South African internet and media company, owns a 31% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent. In an interview at the Money20/20 Europe conference on Monday, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said tech stocks in China, including Tencent, have fallen victim to the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

But, he added, the fundamentals of China's economy remain "very, very strong."

"The China tech stock scene has been a bloodbath in the last few months," he said. "I think it has everything to do with trade tensions and that affects everybody. It's not good, it's not good for anybody, but in the end if you take a 10-year view, which is what we typically do, the market is there, the innovation is there, so I think the long-term future is bright."