Salesforce shares rise on earnings beat

Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.US Marketsread more
Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourists, the company said Tuesday.Investingread more
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.Technologyread more
Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...Politicsread more
He said he will be watching current conditions, in particular the trade war and the inverted yield curve in the bond market, for clues about where the Fed should go next.The Fedread more
The billionaire hedge fund manager says he sold nearly all of his investments and piled into Treasurys following Trump's China tweet in May.Marketsread more
Non-management campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...Politicsread more
Salesforce's earnings report follows a slide in the company's stock price since April, though some analysts say the selloff is overdone.Technologyread more
Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.Politicsread more
Trump's new trade pact, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, includes sweetheart deals for the oil, gas and pharmaceutical industries that create huge problems for...Politicsread more
Apple' Siri voice assistant is getting a lot better, here are a bunch of the new things you'll be able to do with it this fall when Apple's new software launches.Technologyread more
Salesforce shares rose 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cloud software company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.
Here are the key numbers:
Revenue grew 24% in the quarter, according to a statement, as Salesforce continued expanding its product portfolio beyond sales software and into marketing, customer support and services. The company is also seeing increased demand for its MuleSoft offerings, after spending $6.5 billion on the data connectivity software vendor last year.
Salesforce said it expects earnings in the second quarter of 46 cents to 47 cents a share, excluding certain items, on $3.94 billion to $3.94 billion in revenue.
For the full fiscal year Salesforce said it sees $2.88 to $2.90 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $16.10 billion to $16.25 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for $2.66 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $16.12 billion in revenue.
In the latest quarter, Salesforce announced new business from investment bank Evercore, which said it will use the software to help bankers expand their client relationships. Salesforce also rolled out artificial intelligence enhancements in the period and announced its combination with Salesforce.org, the company's philanthropic arm. Salesforce previously said it was expecting that deal to contribute around $150 to $200 million in revenue for its 2020 fiscal year.
While Salesforce shares are up close to 9% for the year, as of Tuesday's close, the stock is well off its high from April. Wedbush Securities analysts led by Steve Koenig wrote in a note to clients last week that negativity around Salesforce, following weak guidance provided in the last earnings report, seemed overblown. Their channel checks suggested the core Sales Cloud product for managing sales leads had not seen a slowdown and that major deals were in the pipeline.
However, the company appears to have lost some business to Microsoft among small and medium-sized companies, said the Wedbush analysts, who recommend buying the stock. Still, global technology integrators have said they're not seeing Microsoft "gaining ground competitively," the Wedbush report said.
Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Salesforce no longer a "table-pounder" trade, says JPMorgan