The bond market is digging in for a long period of low interest rates, and just how low they go could be up to President Donald Trump.

Stocks in Asia traded cautiously on Tuesday morning amid ongoing global trade tensions. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision later...

Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are facing potential regulatory scrutiny and investors are paying close attention.

Trump, who objected to past disaster relief efforts over funding allotted for the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, said he would support the plan passed...

The St. Louis Federal Reserve president is the first Fed official to say recent events may require a central bank response.

American prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a motion by Chinese tech giant Huawei seeking information on the grounds for a government request to disqualify the company's...

The launch of Apple's sign-in software underscores its multi-year effort to organize its marketing and engineering efforts around privacy.

Apple announced new versions of its software for iPhones, iPads and Macs at its annual software developers event Monday.

The talks come as the apparel industry continues to struggle amid sweeping changes. A number of retailers that cater to teens have filed for bankruptcy over the past few...

"The president's whims have trumped his pro-business attitude ... [and] investors are going to pay less" for stocks, Jim Cramer says.

"While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our...

US Economy

Fed's Mary Daly says she's worried about data and sentiment 'getting out of sync'

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary Daly, warned that business mood and economic data "getting out of sync" could harm the U.S. economy.
  • "What really keeps me up at night is the data and the mood getting out of sync and, eventually, the possibility that the mood becomes the self-fulfilling prophecy of the data," Daly said on Monday.
Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, giving a speech in Singapore on June 3, 2019.
Monetary Authority of Singapore

The U.S. economy could be in danger if business sentiment and economic data go "out of sync," warned Mary Daly, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Daly on Monday cited two instances when sentiment and data moved in opposite directions.

In December last year, she said, economic data releases were "good" but the mood among investors and businesses was "bad." And then the reverse happened in January, she added.

"What really keeps me up at night is the data and the mood getting out of sync and, eventually, the possibility that the mood becomes the self-fulfilling prophecy of the data," Daly told reporters on Monday at the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance in Singapore.

She warned that if "people are really uncertain, they fear a recession or they fear a downturn and this gets incorporated into their thinking and then they spend or invest less." Subsequently, "less spending and investment creates a slowdown that we wouldn't have otherwise had," she said.

To be sure, Daly said she hasn't seen that phenomenon happening in the U.S. But her comments came as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates despite the central bank indicating no change to rates "for some time.

Daly said for now, the U.S. economy is in "harmony" at nearly full employment, inflation slowly inching up toward the Fed's target of 2% and the federal funds rate is roughly at "neutral."

"I think right now patience is exactly the right approach," she said, referring to the the Fed's interest rates trajectory.