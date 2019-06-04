Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, GameStop, Skyworks and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Salesforce jumped nearly 3% in extended trading after the software company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and strong guidance for the 2020 fiscal year. The company reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $3.74 billion, while Refinitiv consensus estimates projected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

Shares of GameStop tanked 20% after the video game retailer reported a 13.3% drop in first-quarter revenue and a 10.3% fall in same-store sales. GameStop reported earnings of 7 cents per share, versus the expected loss of 3 cents per share, and revenue of $1.55 billion, versus the expected $1.64 billion.

Pivotal Software stock plunged almost 30% in extended trading after the software company gave weak guidance for the upcoming second-quarter and the current fiscal year. The company expects second-quarter revenue between $185 million and $189 million, while Wall Street expected revenue of $198 million. Pivotal Software expects full-year revenue between $765 million and $767 million, while Wall Street expected revenue of $803 million.

Skyworks Solutions stock ticked lower after the Huawei supplier cut its guidance for the upcoming quarter and for the 2019 fiscal year in light of the Trump administration blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Skyworks cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to a range of $755 million to $775 million, down from prior guidance of between $815 million and $835 million.

Skyworks said in a press release that sales to Huawei accounted for approximately 12% of the company's total revenue for the first six months of 2019.

Shares of Ambarella leaped 15% after the semiconductor company reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. Ambarella reported earnings of 1 cent per share, compared with an expected loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $47.2 million, just $200,000 higher than expected. Ambarella also reported strong revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Shares of TiVo surged 8% after the tech company announced it had won a legal battle with Comcast over patent infringement. A judge ruled that Comcast's X1 platform infringes on patents owned by Rovi, which merged with TiVo in 2016, and would require license fees should Comcast continue using TiVo's patent tech.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC.