Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, GameStop, Skyworks and more

Farmer sentiment plunged to its lowest level since October 2016 as future economic conditions on the farm worsened and the trade war with China escalated, according to a...
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.
Stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was open to easing monetary policy to save the economy.
The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.
Brian Ballard, a leading fundraiser in Florida for Trump during the 2016 election, has been lobbying members of Trump's administration and Congress on Amazon's behalf to fight...
Computer scientists have been working on some of their underlying technologies for more than half a century — so why can't Apple make Siri work better? Here's where virtual...
Nonmanagement campaign employees authorized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them in negotiations with campaign leadership,...
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, June 4.
"Remember, good things can still happen, but don't get overconfident, because bad things can happen, too," Jim Cramer says.
Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate GOP caucus hope Trump will scrap tariffs on Mexico before they have to decide whether to rebuke the president.
Tiffany & Co. blamed disappointing quarterly results on a steep decline in Chinese tourists, the company said Tuesday.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Salesforce jumped nearly 3% in extended trading after the software company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and strong guidance for the 2020 fiscal year. The company reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $3.74 billion, while Refinitiv consensus estimates projected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
Shares of GameStop tanked 20% after the video game retailer reported a 13.3% drop in first-quarter revenue and a 10.3% fall in same-store sales. GameStop reported earnings of 7 cents per share, versus the expected loss of 3 cents per share, and revenue of $1.55 billion, versus the expected $1.64 billion.
Pivotal Software stock plunged almost 30% in extended trading after the software company gave weak guidance for the upcoming second-quarter and the current fiscal year. The company expects second-quarter revenue between $185 million and $189 million, while Wall Street expected revenue of $198 million. Pivotal Software expects full-year revenue between $765 million and $767 million, while Wall Street expected revenue of $803 million.
Skyworks Solutions stock ticked lower after the Huawei supplier cut its guidance for the upcoming quarter and for the 2019 fiscal year in light of the Trump administration blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Skyworks cut its third-quarter revenue forecast to a range of $755 million to $775 million, down from prior guidance of between $815 million and $835 million.
Skyworks said in a press release that sales to Huawei accounted for approximately 12% of the company's total revenue for the first six months of 2019.
Shares of Ambarella leaped 15% after the semiconductor company reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. Ambarella reported earnings of 1 cent per share, compared with an expected loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $47.2 million, just $200,000 higher than expected. Ambarella also reported strong revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter.
Shares of TiVo surged 8% after the tech company announced it had won a legal battle with Comcast over patent infringement. A judge ruled that Comcast's X1 platform infringes on patents owned by Rovi, which merged with TiVo in 2016, and would require license fees should Comcast continue using TiVo's patent tech.
