20 analysts started coverage of Uber. None of them think the stock is a sell

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies speaks on a webcast during the company's initial public offering on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 10, 2019.

Major Wall Street banks came out in big support of Uber on Tuesday with a rush of several buy ratings on the struggling stock.

Most major analysts began coverage on the ride hailing company Tuesday, honoring a typical grace period seen by the underwriting firms and other major analysts. Uber is down 8.3% from the company's much-hyped May 9th debut at $45 a share. A mostly mixed first earnings report last week has failed to spur a rally in the shares.

But Wall Street thinks this is a buying opportunity for clients. The shares rose 2.8% in premarket trading on the reports. There are now 20 analysts rating Uber and none say to sell the stock, according to Tipranks.com. Sixteen say "buy" and four say "hold."

"We see Uber as the most attractive Internet IPO since Facebook and believe that concerns related to Uber's profitability outlook pose less risk than Facebook's transition to mobile at that time," Deutsche Bank said. The firm has Uber rated as a buy.

"Uber is a transformational company that should benefit from secular shifts to the sharing economy (Rides), time saving services (Eats), and more efficient marketplace evolution (Freight)," Bank of America said.

Another analyst says the sky is the limit for Uber's growth opportunities.

"The growth runway is long for Uber's platform to grow users, and frequency of use across products...and with scale, a path toward profitability."

To be sure, skeptics will say this is just a typical example of Wall Street trying to hype a new issue it wants investors to buy so they can garner future investment banking business. Still it's rare to see such an overwhelmingly bullish crowd on a stock.

Here's what else the major analysts are saying about Uber on Tuesday: