App makers sue Apple and claim it uses 'monopoly power' to charge fees

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Fitness company Peloton announced Wednesday it has filed confidentially with regulators for an initial public offering.Health and Scienceread more
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.The Fedread more
The White House advisor outlined three specific areas where Mexico could make changes to stop Trump from slapping tariffs on their goods.Politicsread more
Oil prices resumed their slide Wednesday, dragged down after an unexpected gain in U.S. inventories.Energy Commoditiesread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
In a class action complaint, developers claim Apple uses its alleged "monopoly power" to force them to pay exorbitant fees to enter its marketplace.Technologyread more
The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate than expected, according to data released Wednesday.Economyread more
Developers filed a lawsuit against Apple on Tuesday, claiming it uses its "abusive monopoly" power to force them to pay a high commission rate for sales of apps through the App Store.
The lawsuit comes as Apple and other big tech companies like Google and Facebook face mounting antitrust scrutiny, including a potential probe from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Reuters. The Supreme Court recently ruled that consumers could bring a different lawsuit that argues the company inflates the price of iPhone software by taking a 30% commission on app sales.
In the new class action complaint filed in the San Jose Division of the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, the developers complain they have "no choice" but to sell their apps on Apple's App Store.
"[F]rom the outset, Apple attained monopoly power in the U.S. market for iOS app and in-app-product distribution services by slamming the door shut on any and all potential competitors. And it has barred the door ever since," the complaint says.
The plaintiffs, iOS developers Donald R. Cameron and Pure Sweat Basketball, Inc., say in the lawsuit that the 30% commission Apple takes on sales of paid apps and in-app products is "supra-competitive" and that developers have no choice but to pay the $99 annual developer fee to sell in Apple's marketplace.
The argument is similar to that of Spotify, which has filed its own complaint against Apple with European Union antitrust regulators. Spotify has accused Apple of anti-competitive behavior through the use of its commission fees, which it says helps favors Apple's own music streaming service over rivals'.
In response to a request for comment, Apple pointed to the new website it launched touting the App Store's openness to competition. On the site, Apple calls the App Store, "A store that welcomes competition," and gives examples of several apps and services that compete with its own.
-CNBC's Josh Lipton contributed to this report.