China has enough support for steady economic development, Xi says

Ahead of his state visit to Russia, Xi told TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper in a joint interview, that the Chinese economy started well in 2019 and key indicators are in a reasonable range, Xinhua reported.
"Looking into the future, China's economy bears the supporting conditions for stable, healthy and sustainable growth," Xi said. "Domestic consumption remained the main driver of growth."
The Chinese president also said employment grew, with 4.59 million urban jobs added in the first four months of this year. Personal income also grew at a quicker pace than the economy, and prices were generally stable, he told the Russian media.
Xi also said China is resilient, has ample room for macroeconomic moves and is "fully qualified, capable and confident to deal with various risk and challenges."
Xi will be on a state visit to Russia from June 5 to 7 to meet President Vladimir Putin. The two countries are expected to sign a couple of important political joint communiques during the visit.
In his interview with Russian media, Xi did not talk about China's current trade war with the United States, which started last year, and resulted in tit-for-tat tariff hikes from both sides that has dented China's growth outlook and hurt business sentiment.
