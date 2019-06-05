Fed Governor Brainard backs up Powell's view that the Fed is 'prepared to adjust policy'

Skip Navigation
Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

Traderead more

There's a drawback to the Fed rate cuts the market so craves

Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Marketsread more

These charts show how Powell is the most important thing to the...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Sanders takes Walmart fight to its annual meeting as 2020 primary...

Sanders introduced a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.

Politicsread more

Job growth screeches to a near halt in May, with private payrolls...

Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...

Economyread more

Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

China Economyread more

Jim Paulsen: Stocks can go back to records if the Fed can fix the...

"The Fed needs to take out the inverted curve fear more than they need to address the fundamental fallout from the trade war," says the Leuthold chief investment strategist.

Investingread more

Procter and Gamble wants to redefine the word 'black'

Procter & Gamble was also behind the Gillette ad that addressed the #MeToo movement.

Technologyread more

These 3 beaten-down tech stocks are so bad, they're good,...

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet and cloud giant Salesforce are looking especially attractive after big declines for the tech sector, says MIller Tabak's...

Trading Nationread more

Fitness company Peloton says it has filed for an IPO

Peloton says it has not yet decided on the number or price range of shares it expects to sell.

Health and Scienceread more

5 reasons why income inequality has become a major political...

The rising gap between the rich and everyone else has fueled unrest across the world, from Europe's ongoing Brexit crisis to this year's elections in India. A sharp reduction...

Politicsread more
Federal Reserve

Fed Governor Brainard backs up Powell's view that the Fed is 'prepared to adjust policy'

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that the central bank stands ready to move on rates if conditions deteriorate.
  • The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic outlook.
  • Markets are pricing in a Fed rate cut as soon as July, and it is anticipating two more before the end of the year.
Lael Brainard
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard backed up recent comments from her colleagues, saying Tuesday that the central bank stands ready to move on rates if conditions deteriorate.

The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic outlook.

"I'm just going to look at the outlook holistically, and certainly trade policy is a downside risk," Brainard told Yahoo Finance in an interview at a Fed conference in Chicago. "But again, the U.S. consumer has been strong. As we go forward, as the data comes in, we'll just have to see what that means and we'll be prepared to adjust policy to sustain the expansion."

The phrasing was nearly identical to Powell, who said in prepared remarks to open the conference that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Markets are pricing in a Fed rate cut as soon as July, and it is anticipating two more before the end of the year, in September and December. Investors are worried that the trade impasse could exacerbate a global slowdown — the World Bank estimated the economic hit as $455 billion.

"Trade policy matters, and obviously the international outlook matters also for the U.S. economy," Brainard said.