Fed Governor Brainard backs up Powell's view that the Fed is 'prepared to adjust policy'

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Sanders introduced a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.Politicsread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...Economyread more
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.China Economyread more
"The Fed needs to take out the inverted curve fear more than they need to address the fundamental fallout from the trade war," says the Leuthold chief investment strategist.Investingread more
Procter & Gamble was also behind the Gillette ad that addressed the #MeToo movement.Technologyread more
Shares of chipmaker Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet and cloud giant Salesforce are looking especially attractive after big declines for the tech sector, says MIller Tabak's...Trading Nationread more
Peloton says it has not yet decided on the number or price range of shares it expects to sell.Health and Scienceread more
The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic...The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard backed up recent comments from her colleagues, saying Tuesday that the central bank stands ready to move on rates if conditions deteriorate.
The remarks echoed those a day earlier from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and others who said they are closely watching the impact the trade war is having on the economic outlook.
"I'm just going to look at the outlook holistically, and certainly trade policy is a downside risk," Brainard told Yahoo Finance in an interview at a Fed conference in Chicago. "But again, the U.S. consumer has been strong. As we go forward, as the data comes in, we'll just have to see what that means and we'll be prepared to adjust policy to sustain the expansion."
The phrasing was nearly identical to Powell, who said in prepared remarks to open the conference that the Fed "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."
Markets are pricing in a Fed rate cut as soon as July, and it is anticipating two more before the end of the year, in September and December. Investors are worried that the trade impasse could exacerbate a global slowdown — the World Bank estimated the economic hit as $455 billion.
"Trade policy matters, and obviously the international outlook matters also for the U.S. economy," Brainard said.