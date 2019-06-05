Fitness company Peloton says it has filed for an IPO

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...
Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.
President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.
Fitness company Peloton announced Wednesday it has filed confidentially with regulators for an initial public offering.
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.
The White House advisor outlined three specific areas where Mexico could make changes to stop Trump from slapping tariffs on their goods.
Oil prices resumed their slide Wednesday, dragged down after an unexpected gain in U.S. inventories.
The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.
In a class action complaint, developers claim Apple uses its alleged "monopoly power" to force them to pay exorbitant fees to enter its marketplace.
The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate than expected, according to data released Wednesday.
Peloton, which filed the paperwork confidentially, has not yet decided on the number or price range of shares it expects to sell, the company said.
This is breaking news, please check back for updates.