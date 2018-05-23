Peloton CEO John Foley says fitness company is 'weirdly profitable'

Foley said it's not weird to him that Peloton is profitable, rather it's unusual for a four-year-old company to already be making money. He describes Peloton as a fitness, technology and media company. It was founded in 2012 and sold its first spinning bike in 2014.

The company is more than doubling the size of the company every year, Foley told CNBC.

Peloton sells $2,000 spinning bikes that are equipped with a screen to stream recorded and live classes that are filmed from its New York-based studio. Subscriptions to access them cost $39 a month.

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

23andMe: A genetics house call

Oscar Health: 200,000 people who like their plan

Thinx: An underwear innovator takes on Tampax

This fall, Peloton will start shipping its new $3,995 treadmills, called Peloton Tread. Foley previously told CNBC the treadmill market is five times larger than the bike market.

The company announced Wednesday it's investing in a 40,000-square-foot facility in New York City to film classes. It's also planning to open a studio in London to cover other time zones and foreign-language classes to reach international audiences, Foley said.

Peloton has raised almost $445 million from Wellington Management, Fidelity Investments, Kleiner Perkins and GGV Capital, to name a few. It's valued at $1.4 billion.

The company is considering going public but isn't planning anything just yet, Foley said.

"I mean, any of these high-growth private companies of our size think about all our options, so it's certainly discussed," he said.