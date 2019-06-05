How Mega Millions and Powerball changed the rules to boost their jackpots

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...The Fedread more
In October 2018, an anonymous woman in South Carolina won the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery prizes have been on the rise since the two major lottery organizations, Mega Millions and Powerball, struck a deal to cross-sell tickets in each others' member states in 2010.
But lotteries go back much further — in colonial times, they founded many of America's roads, bridges, and schools like Harvard and Yale. Today, state-sponsored lotteries still contribute millions to state budgets, but some critics question how effective they actually are. Watch this video to find out more about the modern-day lottery in the U.S.
