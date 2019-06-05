Putin and Xi meet to strengthen ties as US relations sour

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping attend a welcoming ceremony on May 20, 2014 in Shanghai, China. Sasha Mordovets | Getty Images

Russia and China appear to be intent on strengthening their alliance and fostering deeper cooperation in the face of increased political and economic hostility from the U.S. The bid to strengthen bilateral ties will continue this week as Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Wednesday for top-level talks and a three-day state visit. On Wednesday evening, Putin and Xi will attend an event to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. A number of trade and investment deals are expected to be signed, although a Kremlin spokesperson was unable to give more detail when contacted by CNBC, and Xi will also attend and speak at Russia's annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

A new chapter

Ahead of the visit, Xi remarked on the blossoming relationship between the countries and the need to foster stronger ties. "I look forward to charting the course of our future relationship together with President (Vladimir) Putin and to seeing that our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination will stride into a new era," he told Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday. "Our two countries enjoy strong political trust and can always count on each other's firm support on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns," he noted. Xi said the countries now had new opportunities for growth and "we have the confidence and capability to bring our relations to a new era of greater development at a higher level." Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui noted at a press briefing Tuesday that the visit will "be of milestone significance in the development of bilateral relations," and "surely promote greater development ... under the new situation," Xinhua news agency reported.

Strong political trust