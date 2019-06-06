Education company Chegg is helping pay down its employees' student loan debt. 'They are creating value for us'

Chegg has a new plan to help its employees deal with their student loans.

And its CEO wants other companies to follow Chegg's lead.

The student-connected learning platform announced a new program Thursday that will give its entry- through manager-level workers up to $5,000 a year, if they have been with the company at least two years. Director- or vice president-level employees can get up to $3,000 annually to help pay down their student loan debt.

"Corporations need to play a role here," Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig told CNBC's "Closing Bell " on Thursday.

"We are the beneficiaries of those people who have gotten an education — doesn't matter if it is four year or two year or even if they completed it," he added. "If they borrowed money and they are creating value for us, we want to help them."

Student loan debt has hit record levels, with borrowers owing a total of $1.5 trillion. About 7 in 10 college graduates have education debt.