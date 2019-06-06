Josh Brown: How the tax bill impacts your investments

There are a lot of open questions about whether or not the tax reform bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in late 2017 has benefited the economy.

But there is no question that it's been a boon to the investor class.

However, many investors don't regularly receive the sort of advice and information they would need in order to understand what it means for them personally.

There are several different impacts that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has had on both the market in general, and on your investments specifically.

For example, under the new code, more people can take advantage of a 0% capital gains rate.

To talk about some more of the effects on individuals, investments and businesses, I brought in my firm's CFO, Bill Sweet, an expert on accounting and taxes.

We hope this video sheds some light on what's going on and how you can take better advantage of it as an investor.

